The Bayou Church invites you to celebrate the sounds of the Christmas season. Their annual Christmas concert is this weekend, Friday, December 16th through Sunday the 18th. It’s a family-friendly event with 4 performances, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 3 pm, and 2 performances on Sunday, at 1 & 5 pm. There will be a diverse blend of holiday music. The Sunday, 5 pm performance will be streamed on the Church’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO