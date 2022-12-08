Read full article on original website
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
US stocks fall after wholesale inflation reading shows prices are still rising
November's PPI reading showed wholesale prices rose 0.3% from the prior month, higher than estimates of 0.2%.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rally as cooling U.S. inflation hammers dollar
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday after cooling U.S. inflation lifted expectations that the Federal Reserve would soften its pace of interest rate hikes, while South Africa's rand surged on hopes that President Cyril Ramaphosa would stay in power. The rand ZAR= jumped 1.9% after South...
NASDAQ
Down 24%, Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?
Down 24% year to date, Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) hasn't escaped the impacts of the 2022 bear market. Like many e-commerce companies, it faces global macroeconomic challenges like inflation and possible recession. But China-specific headwinds are another big problem, too. Let's take a look at both of...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: How High and for How Long Will the Fed Raise Interest Rates?
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board on U.S. markets’ reaction to yesterday’s CPI print which prompted speculation about the Fed’s overall inflation response. China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day flat, up a mere 0.01%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.39%, India’s SENSEX and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively while Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.72% and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.13% higher. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, up 1.49% pulled ahead by Utilities and Electronic Technology names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning.
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange FTX fights Bahamas demand for data access
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will square off in court on Wednesday to fight a demand for internal records from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas as the two wrestle over scraps of the once high-flying business. In Wednesday's emergency hearing, liquidators of...
NASDAQ
2 Pandemic Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond
The pandemic isn't over, but there has been tremendous progress in the fight against it. And now, investors are abandoning many of those companies that made contributions to helping curb the spread of the disease. While it is true that some of those corporations might now have concerning prospects, others...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
Stocks Rise on Wall Street, but Remain Lower for the Week
"Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses.The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.6%, to 33,812 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest gains. Apple rose 1.3% and Pfizer rose 1.6%.U.S. crude oil prices edged 0.7% higher after bouncing around earlier in the day. They hit their lowest point of the year a day earlier.Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates,...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
NASDAQ
Better Cloud Software Stock: Snowflake vs. Domo
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) both make it easier for large companies to organize, view, and analyze their data. Snowflake's cloud-based data warehousing platform enables companies to store all their data from different computing platforms in a centralized location easily accessed by third-party apps. One of those apps...
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Modestly Higher Around Noon
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory around noon on Friday, thanks to strong gains in technology and materials sectors. A few stocks from healthcare sector are also up with notable gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 109.22 points or 0.55% at 20,078.41 a few...
streetwisereports.com
Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22
The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
kitco.com
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
White House's Deese: Increase in food prices too high, progress needed
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, told MSNBC on Wednesday that the rise in food prices was too high and remained an area where more progress was needed.
