ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rally as cooling U.S. inflation hammers dollar

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday after cooling U.S. inflation lifted expectations that the Federal Reserve would soften its pace of interest rate hikes, while South Africa's rand surged on hopes that President Cyril Ramaphosa would stay in power. The rand ZAR= jumped 1.9% after South...
NASDAQ

Down 24%, Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

Down 24% year to date, Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) hasn't escaped the impacts of the 2022 bear market. Like many e-commerce companies, it faces global macroeconomic challenges like inflation and possible recession. But China-specific headwinds are another big problem, too. Let's take a look at both of...
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: How High and for How Long Will the Fed Raise Interest Rates?

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board on U.S. markets’ reaction to yesterday’s CPI print which prompted speculation about the Fed’s overall inflation response. China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day flat, up a mere 0.01%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.39%, India’s SENSEX and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively while Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.72% and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.13% higher. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, up 1.49% pulled ahead by Utilities and Electronic Technology names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning.
NASDAQ

Crypto exchange FTX fights Bahamas demand for data access

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will square off in court on Wednesday to fight a demand for internal records from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas as the two wrestle over scraps of the once high-flying business. In Wednesday's emergency hearing, liquidators of...
NASDAQ

2 Pandemic Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

The pandemic isn't over, but there has been tremendous progress in the fight against it. And now, investors are abandoning many of those companies that made contributions to helping curb the spread of the disease. While it is true that some of those corporations might now have concerning prospects, others...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
Cheddar News

Stocks Rise on Wall Street, but Remain Lower for the Week

"Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses.The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.6%, to 33,812 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest gains. Apple rose 1.3% and Pfizer rose 1.6%.U.S. crude oil prices edged 0.7% higher after bouncing around earlier in the day. They hit their lowest point of the year a day earlier.Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates,...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
NASDAQ

Better Cloud Software Stock: Snowflake vs. Domo

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) both make it easier for large companies to organize, view, and analyze their data. Snowflake's cloud-based data warehousing platform enables companies to store all their data from different computing platforms in a centralized location easily accessed by third-party apps. One of those apps...
NASDAQ

Canadian Market Modestly Higher Around Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory around noon on Friday, thanks to strong gains in technology and materials sectors. A few stocks from healthcare sector are also up with notable gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 109.22 points or 0.55% at 20,078.41 a few...
streetwisereports.com

Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22

The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy