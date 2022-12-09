ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Corydon Times-Republican

Elle King suffers concussion in fall down stairs

Pop star Elle King has suffered a concussion after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night while making a bottle for her young son.
Wide Open Country

Zac Brown Is Engaged! Meet the Country Star’s Fiancée, Actress and Biker Kelly Yazdi

Love is in the air! Congratulations are in order for country star Zac Brown and actress Kelly Yazdi. The pair are engaged to be married, as reported by PEOPLE. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman reportedly popped the question "a while ago" while the pair were in Hawaii, with a source telling PEOPLE, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury

Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
NME

Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness

Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off Fire Alarms in Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar

Proving to be quite the pranksters, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown set off fire alarms at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee this week. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a video of him pulling a fire alarm in the bar while Brown was cracking up laughing the entire time. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan declared in the post. He also used the “#pranksters.” When the alarm went off, Bryan ran away while laughing hysterically.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

Elle King Cancels Shows Following Dramatic Fall Down Stairs

CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle King has canceled three radio shows after suffering a concussion from a late-night fall down the stairs. The 33-year-old "Ex's & Oh's" singer announced the cancellations on Instagram and Twitter, writing that the dramatic fall occurred while she was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son, Lucky Levi, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
NASHVILLE, TN

