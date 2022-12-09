Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Elle King suffers concussion in fall down stairs
Pop star Elle King has suffered a concussion after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night while making a bottle for her young son.
Zac Brown Is Engaged! Meet the Country Star’s Fiancée, Actress and Biker Kelly Yazdi
Love is in the air! Congratulations are in order for country star Zac Brown and actress Kelly Yazdi. The pair are engaged to be married, as reported by PEOPLE. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman reportedly popped the question "a while ago" while the pair were in Hawaii, with a source telling PEOPLE, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."
Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury
Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
musictimes.com
Steven Tyler Health Worrying? Frontman 'Too Sick' To Perform in Aerosmith's Las Vegas Show
Aerosmith had to cancel its recent Las Vegas show due to Steven Tyler's health issue. Starting in June, Aerosmith has been performing in different venues as part of its "Deuces Are Wild" residency. For this month, the band originally planned to meet its fans at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, but it ended up postponing it.
EW.com
LeAnn Rimes postpones shows due to 'a bleed' on her vocal cord: 'I am devastated'
LeAnn Rimes has revealed some unfortunate news that's making her blue. The Grammy-winning singer (and Masked Singer champ) is being forced to reschedule some of her upcoming shows after doctors found a bleed on one of her vocal cords. In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram, Rimes shared the...
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
NME
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Las Vegas Residency In 2023
Carrie Underwood has officially announced another leg to her exciting Las Vegas Residency. With all of her previous shows reaching capacity, this is an exciting announcement, giving people a second chance to see all of the performance and theatrical elements Carrie is implementing in the Reflection show. Carrie will first...
WATCH: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off Fire Alarms in Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar
Proving to be quite the pranksters, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown set off fire alarms at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee this week. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a video of him pulling a fire alarm in the bar while Brown was cracking up laughing the entire time. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan declared in the post. He also used the “#pranksters.” When the alarm went off, Bryan ran away while laughing hysterically.
musictimes.com
Elle King Health Update: 'Ex's and Oh's' Singer Fell Down Stairs, Cancels 3 Shows
This week, after falling down a flight of stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky Levi, Elle King was forced to postpone three different radio broadcasts. She said she hated to disappoint her fans but she had no choice. On Thursday, the "Ex's and Oh's" singer used...
Pamela Anderson Pairs Sheer White Gown With Feathered Hat And Gloves
Anderson is releasing a book and a documentary in January 2023 to tell her life story.
Elle King Cancels Shows Following Dramatic Fall Down Stairs
CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle King has canceled three radio shows after suffering a concussion from a late-night fall down the stairs. The 33-year-old "Ex's & Oh's" singer announced the cancellations on Instagram and Twitter, writing that the dramatic fall occurred while she was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son, Lucky Levi, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker.
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
