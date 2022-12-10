ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

Flaring event sends massive plume of flame skyward in Martinez

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQ31v_0jdlInDh00

Raw: Video shows flaring at the Martinez Refining Company 00:42

MARTINEZ -- A planned, routine flare-up at a Martinez oil refinery late Friday afternoon, which became a cause for concern for some nearby residents, has concluded, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

A Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said firefighters responded to reports of a fire or explosion at the Martinez Refinery Company late Friday afternoon, but later canceled its emergency response to the 3400 block of Pacheco Boulevard, where the refinery is located, because the large flames that were seen in the area were a result of the flare-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTuBb_0jdlInDh00
Martinez Refining Company flaring. CBS

Refinery officials confirm the flare-up -- conducted to burn off deposits -- was part of an ongoing special operation. The operation, including the fire, was confined to refinery property.

The refinery has come under recent scrutiny when Contra Costa County health officials said it did not notify them of a possibly harmful 12-hour release of chemicals that started on the evening of Thanksgiving two weeks ago.

State law and county policy requires MRC to report chemical discharges to CCH within 15 minutes. Health officials said they only found out about the chemical discharges release through social media posts and when they contacted the refinery a day-and-a-half after it started.

THANKSGIVING EMISSIONS

Martinez residents found a powdery substance on their cars and around the community the day after Thanksgiving.

Samples later taken by CCH showed the "spent catalyst" substance contained higher-than-normal amounts of heavy metals such as aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium, and zinc.The flaring was happening at the same Martinez facility that released potentially hazardous materials over Thanksgiving without immediately sending out notifications about the incident, according to health officials.

Contra Costa Health (CCH) on Nov. 30 said that the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) accidentally released "spent catalyst" beginning around 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving and continuing into the early morning hours of Friday.

Despite being required by law to notify CCH and the county's Community Warning System, health officials said they were not notified when the release took place.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondconfidential.org

STORY AND VIDEO — Firefighters hard to recruit in Contra Costa: ‘It’s a stressful business and that is the nature of it.’

Crackling sounds fill the air as the flames eat up the building, the trees, the land. The smoke is so thick you cannot see where you are going. Your helmet blocks the view further, pressing down on you like the rest of the 45 pounds of gear protecting you from the intense heat and toxic fumes. A wave of claustrophobia and fear rises. That’s when your training kicks in.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash

A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Resident Dies in Marin County Crash

A Petaluma resident is dead after a two-car crash in Marin County. The person lost control while driving on Point Reyes Petaluma Road on Saturday afternoon. They swerved into the opposite lane of traffic and were hit in the passenger side by another car. The driver of the other car suffered major injuries but is expected to survive. The two drivers were the only people inside either vehicle.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorhome overturns on Highway 1 in San Mateo, driver rescued

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A motorhome overturned on Highway 1 near Pomponio Beach in San Mateo County Sunday night and one person was rescued. The driver only suffered minor injuries, according to a social post from Cal Fire. The rescue was a multi-agency operation involving Cal Fire, Coastside Fire and San Mateo County firefighters, […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Mission Local

Truck fire leads to huge pile of trash dumped in front of police station

If you walked by 17th and Valencia on your way to lunch today, you may have noticed an enormous pile of trash steaming on the road just beyond the police station doors. This was not the action of a garbage vigilante with an ax to grind, according to Sgt. Murray Daggs, who was directing traffic away from the smelly heap. It was instead the end result of a fire inside a garbage truck and some poor timing.
VALENCIA, CA
KRON4 News

Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Highway 101 in Marin County Cleared After Rockslide

A rockslide spilled debris across southbound Highway 101 in Marin County early Monday, shutting down the freeway for more than two hours before the mess was cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Rodeo Avenue, near Marin City,...
CBS San Francisco

Fairfax residents balk over recently-approved rent control, eviction ordinances

FAIRFAX – In the small Marin County town of Fairfax, property owners are staging an uprising over a new pair of ordinances that mandate rent control and just cause eviction protections for most rental units. Unlike larger cities, in Fairfax, it's an issue that hits local landlords very close to home."The door on the right is my entrance and this door on the left is for the ADU," said Elizabeth Froneberger. She spent a lot of money to convert the lower portion of her Fairfax home into a separate apartment, or ADU.  It was meant to produce the income she...
FAIRFAX, CA
KRON4 News

US-101 lanes reopened after landslide

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) – All southbound lanes cleared on US-101 south of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito just before 7 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. The reason lanes had closed was a landslide, CHP confirmed to KRON4 News. CHP also advised all to “avoid the area.” The landslide occurred just before 4:30 a.m. This […]
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County fatal crash victim identified

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The victim in a Marin County traffic collision that left one person dead Saturday has been identified. The motor vehicle collision occurred on Point Reyes Petaluma Road in Hicks Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. First […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform

(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident On the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge (San Mateo, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge at around 11:45 p.m. According to the police, a black Hyundai Elantra and a silver Infiniti G35 had collided with each other. The driver of the silver Infiniti had come out of the car when he was struck by a black Cadillac Escalade.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
102K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy