SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Five Georgia men have been arrested for posing as FBI agents during a violent home invasion in north New Jersey over the summer. Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody, Ali Muhammad, 33, of Atlanta, Kedrain Burdette, 51, of Marietta, Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge, and Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, of Atlanta, were arrested in Georgia on Tuesday. All five were charged in connection to armed home invasion on July 7 in Cresskill, New Jersey.

CRESSKILL, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO