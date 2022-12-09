Read full article on original website
5 arrested in Georgia for violent New Jersey home invasion
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Five Georgia men have been arrested for posing as FBI agents during a violent home invasion in north New Jersey over the summer. Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody, Ali Muhammad, 33, of Atlanta, Kedrain Burdette, 51, of Marietta, Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge, and Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, of Atlanta, were arrested in Georgia on Tuesday. All five were charged in connection to armed home invasion on July 7 in Cresskill, New Jersey.
Lawsuit claims Georgia denies health benefits to transgender employees
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit said they've been forced to pay out of pocket for treatments that doctors agree are necessary. An organization that represents transgender people successfully sued Houston County for excluding or denying coverage for transgender employees earlier this year.
Georgia man stole patrol car while under arrest, police searching for suspect
DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man who was under arrest and in handcuffs stole a patrol car and evaded deputies, according to officials. Tommy Morgan, 32, stole a Dade County Patrol Car on Friday and is now wanted for Escape, Motor-Vehicle Theft and Interference with Government Property, all of which are felony charges.
Wednesday morning weather forecast
Georgia will thankfully avoid the severe weather that a lot of our neighbors in the South have had to deal with. The chances of rain will increase as the day goes by.
