Hawaii State

5 arrested in Georgia for violent New Jersey home invasion

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Five Georgia men have been arrested for posing as FBI agents during a violent home invasion in north New Jersey over the summer. Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody, Ali Muhammad, 33, of Atlanta, Kedrain Burdette, 51, of Marietta, Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge, and Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, of Atlanta, were arrested in Georgia on Tuesday. All five were charged in connection to armed home invasion on July 7 in Cresskill, New Jersey.
CRESSKILL, NJ
Wednesday morning weather forecast

Georgia will thankfully avoid the severe weather that a lot of our neighbors in the South have had to deal with. The chances of rain will increase as the day goes by.
GEORGIA STATE

