The Royal Family Found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Name Daughter Lilibet “Bewildering” and “Rather Presumptuous”
The Queen, classy as ever, had a more positive reaction.
Royal Family Fires Back About Being Asked to Give Their Side for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries
If you watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries on Netflix than you saw a disclaimer that said the royal family declined to comment. But is that true?
Royal Author Claims Queen Elizabeth Had One Qualm About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Relationship
When she was still alive, Queen Elizabeth II maintained a positive relationship with Meghan Markle. But while the late monarch reportedly approved of the former "Suits" star from the get-go, there was one thing about Meghan's relationship with her grandson, Prince Harry, that she couldn't help but have reservations over.
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Prince Harry’s Own Biographer Says Interview Duke and Meghan Are Getting Award for Was Filled With ‘More Than 30 Lies’
Prince Harry's biographer did not hold back about the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award, which she says the Sussexes are receiving for an interview with "over 30 lies."
Expert Claims Meghan Markle Just Made a Subtle Dig at the Royal Family
A royal expert points out how Meghan Markle's comment during her final Archetypes podcast might have been a dig at the royal family.
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
Before the award ceremony in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a 'small' incident
Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Candidly Reveals First Impression Of 'Handsome' Prince Harry
Doria Ragland's son-in-law isn't your ordinary addition to the family. During the second episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the actress' mom reflected on first learning of her daughter's blossoming romance and when she was first introduced to the Duke of Sussex."My name is Doria and I'm Meghan's mom, and um, the last five years have been challenging. Yeah," Doria began to share.PRINCE HARRY COMPARES 'PHYSICAL HARASSMENT' LATE PRINCESS DIANA ENDURED TO 'ONLINE' ABUSE MEGHAN MARKLE NOW SUFFERS: 'IT IS THE HUNTER VERSUS THE PREY'When asked how it feels to be talking about the...
Meghan Markle Was Arrogant on ‘Suits’ Set After Meeting Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Author Tom Bower said the royal palace had strict rules surrounding Meghan Markle's scripts on 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry and they started dating.
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Is Like "An Open Declaration of War" Against the Royals: Expert
It's going to be quite something, that's for sure.
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’
The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
Prince William, Kate Middleton Confident Not To Be Overshadowed By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During US Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making their way to the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday, December 2. The royal couple's tour will start on Wednesday, November 30, so will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overshadow them?
'Here We Go Again': Royal Family IGNORES Turmoil Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries
The Royal Family is planning to stay mum and ignore the turmoil when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are said to be "wearied" by the constant explosive revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading to a sense of "here we go again" in the palace.Insiders claim there is "mounting frustration and exhaustion" because they want the lingering tension with Harry and Meghan to come to an end, alleging they are opting for a "business as usual approach" this time around with the...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Rumors Their Desire For 'Privacy' Lead To Megxit
After the drop of their Netflix tell-all, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed rumors that their decision to move from the UK to California and quit their Royal duties was over a desire for more "privacy," RadarOnline.com has learned.The statement from the couple's global press secretary dispelled claims made by critics, who viewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to pursue the Netflix docuseries as hypocritical.Following the release of the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, viewers have expressed mixed opinions of the documentary and its subjects. In the three episodes released so far, Meghan, 41, and Prince...
