Stanford, CA

calmatters.network

Stanford to host conference focused on humans living longer

What happens when more humans start living to 100?. The social, political and health-related impacts of a population with an increasing lifespan will be the focus of the third annual Century Summit, hosted by the Stanford Center on Longevity on Dec. 13-14. The conference is a hybrid event, with the...
STANFORD, CA
forkast.news

Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year

The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
STANFORD, CA
kalw.org

How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.

In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Poets and Quants

In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off

Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

Latest impersonator terminated, barred from Stanford employment

18-year-old Fresno native Enrique “Henry” Ruiz-Sanchez, who posed as a Stanford student and regularly entered campus dorms, has been terminated and barred from any Stanford employment, Recreation and Wellness confirmed Thursday. Any employment Sanchez has had with the University has been “terminated, and he never did, nor will...
STANFORD, CA
calmatters.network

Cupertino elects first gay councilmember

Cupertino is getting its first-ever LGBTQ councilmember, and advocates say it’s only the beginning. J.R. Fruen, an attorney and third-generation Cupertino resident, won a seat on the Cupertino City Council in a crowded race against seven other candidates. Fruen came in third, securing one of three council seats and receiving 15.9% of the vote, or 7,701 votes. He was sworn in on Friday evening.
CUPERTINO, CA
Beth Torres

Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor

SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor.  It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...
SAN MATEO, CA
calmatters.network

PUSD, teachers union reach deal to clarify time off

The Pleasanton Unified School District and Association of Pleasanton Teachers recently signed a memorandum of understanding that both sides say signifies a successful start to next year’s labor negotiations. Cheryl Atkins, president of the association, told the Weekly that PUSD and the teachers union signed the agreement on Wednesday...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Health officials reinstate more stringent masking rules in Alameda County

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated in Alameda County to protect against the spread of COVID-19, county health officials said Friday. State officials are again requiring masking for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling and heating centers, while county correctional and detention centers must now comply with both state and local guidance.
calmatters.network

Las Positas College celebrates new horticulture facility

Las Positas College’s newly constructed horticulture facility and the soon-to-be-completed viticulture building are some examples of how district officials said the college is teaching sustainability while also looking at the Tri-Valley’s agricultural history. “You need knowledgeable people in the workforce to understand how to recommend plants, (how) to...
LIVERMORE, CA

