Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents can apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed incomeR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Parents of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried not teaching at Stanford next quarter: report
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Stanford Law professor and father of fallen cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried will not be teaching at the prestigious Palo Alto university next quarter, the Stanford Daily first reported. Joseph Bankman canceled the one class he was slated to teach this winter. And his mother, Barbara...
calmatters.network
Stanford to host conference focused on humans living longer
What happens when more humans start living to 100?. The social, political and health-related impacts of a population with an increasing lifespan will be the focus of the third annual Century Summit, hosted by the Stanford Center on Longevity on Dec. 13-14. The conference is a hybrid event, with the...
forkast.news
Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year
The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
kalw.org
How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.
In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
Poets and Quants
In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
padailypost.com
Palo Alto’s Sam Bankman-Fried arrested after collapse of crypto-currency firm
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested today (Dec. 12) in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said. The arrest after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed tomorrow, according to U.S. Attorney Damian...
Stanford Daily
Latest impersonator terminated, barred from Stanford employment
18-year-old Fresno native Enrique “Henry” Ruiz-Sanchez, who posed as a Stanford student and regularly entered campus dorms, has been terminated and barred from any Stanford employment, Recreation and Wellness confirmed Thursday. Any employment Sanchez has had with the University has been “terminated, and he never did, nor will...
Muni union prez booted from office — accused of using racially derogatory language
The executive board of the San Francisco branch of the Transport Workers Union last week unanimously voted to remove its president, Roger Marenco, from office, and ban him for three years. While the official reason given in a Dec. 8 letter to union members was opaque, multiple sources said that...
thedetroitbureau.com
Sparkz Opening $700M Plant to Build “Zero-Cobalt, Zero-Nickel” Batteries
A new battery maker, Sparkz, is moving ahead with plans for a new $700 million plant in Livermore, California, which promises to utilize a manufacturing process for a lithium-ion battery without using precious materials such as cobalt and nickel. The new plant, which will employ 800, will be the first...
calmatters.network
Cupertino elects first gay councilmember
Cupertino is getting its first-ever LGBTQ councilmember, and advocates say it’s only the beginning. J.R. Fruen, an attorney and third-generation Cupertino resident, won a seat on the Cupertino City Council in a crowded race against seven other candidates. Fruen came in third, securing one of three council seats and receiving 15.9% of the vote, or 7,701 votes. He was sworn in on Friday evening.
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
Sprawling San Mateo County coastal property to become public park
A massive 6,300-acre property north of Santa Cruz in San Mateo County will soon become a park accessible to the public. The new project is part of a conservation effort that was years in the making.
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor. It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...
calmatters.network
PUSD, teachers union reach deal to clarify time off
The Pleasanton Unified School District and Association of Pleasanton Teachers recently signed a memorandum of understanding that both sides say signifies a successful start to next year’s labor negotiations. Cheryl Atkins, president of the association, told the Weekly that PUSD and the teachers union signed the agreement on Wednesday...
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
calmatters.network
Health officials reinstate more stringent masking rules in Alameda County
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated in Alameda County to protect against the spread of COVID-19, county health officials said Friday. State officials are again requiring masking for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling and heating centers, while county correctional and detention centers must now comply with both state and local guidance.
calmatters.network
Las Positas College celebrates new horticulture facility
Las Positas College’s newly constructed horticulture facility and the soon-to-be-completed viticulture building are some examples of how district officials said the college is teaching sustainability while also looking at the Tri-Valley’s agricultural history. “You need knowledgeable people in the workforce to understand how to recommend plants, (how) to...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch, Pittsburg police under investigation for fraudulent college degrees: report
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The FBI and the Contra Costa District Attorney are looking into Pittsburg and Antioch police officers trying to fraudulently obtain college degrees to collect pay bumps, the Bay Area News Group reported in an exclusive investigation. In March, the two agencies announced they were investigating an unknown...
Comments / 0