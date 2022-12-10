ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine-Richland Rams Win Third State Championship 28-14

By Griffin Floyd, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Pine-Richland Rams defeated Imhotep Charter’s Panthers in the 5A PIAA State Championship, their second title in three years.

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland’s Swiss Army knife who plays both quarterback and defensive back, accounted for all four Rams’ touchdowns—two rushing scores, a pass and a pick-six.

The Rams shortened the game with a heavy dose of run plays, moving the ball at will even though Imhotep knew what was coming.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh by clicking here.

NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
