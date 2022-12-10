ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 130 catalytic converters seized in auto chop shop bust in Chicago suburb, police say

By Tre Ward, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Dozens of catalytic converters were seized in a chop shop bust in suburban Glenwood, police announced Friday.

The Glenwood Patrol and Investigation division said they recently disrupted the auto and catalytic converter theft operation that was located in a private residence in the 200-block of Rose Street. The property was being rented under a stolen identity, police said.

Police raided the home and found 128 stolen catalytic converters valued at approximately $54,000, as well as a stolen and stripped Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. They also seized several reciprocating saws, one loaded .45 caliber handgun and magazines, and "illicit funds."

"It's really kind of shocking," said neighbor Lanita Tyson. "It's a really quiet area over here, so no. I wouldn't have thought anything like that would've been over here."

Neighbors said the raid happened Tuesday, and police were moving things out of the home up until Friday.

"You choose where you live because you think of the safety issues, and I guess that's the reason why they chose this area, too, because it's so quiet and this would be the last place people would think something like this would happen," Tyson said.

Another neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said the suspect had lived in the home for less than a year.

Police remind residents to report any suspicious activity to the Glenwood Police Department at 708-753-2420 or call "911" to report a crime in progress.

ABC7 reached out to Glenwood police about any suspects or arrests, but have not yet heard back.

Back_The_Blue
2d ago

Will they be charged with 130 counts for possession of stolen property? One per vehicle x 130. Should be the same as if it was a residential burglary.

Lather74L
2d ago

I wonder if they are all on Kim Fox’s electronic monitoring system. I’ve heard great things about it. Beetle Juice is running the asylum 🪲🧃🪲🧃🪲🧃

Carmen Santiago
2d ago

Funny they say that it was rented under a bogus name which I find that hard to believe.

