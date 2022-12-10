Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 54, Gothenburg 37
Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50
Arcadia-Loup City 38, Gibbon 25
Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16
Battle Creek 59, Wakefield 57
Bayard 62, Banner County 12
Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15
Bloomfield 64, Winside 38
Bridgeport 80, Hemingford 8
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Dorchester 35
Cambridge 62, South Loup 54
Centura 45, Central City 20
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 29
Columbus Lakeview 47, Aurora 29
Columbus Scotus 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 47
Cross County 49, Meridian 30
Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 42
Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22
Elmwood-Murdock 28, Auburn 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Friend 24
Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30
Fremont 71, Westview 47
Fullerton 39, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Grand Island Northwest 36, Crete 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, O’Neill 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 22
Hay Springs 51, Hot Springs, S.D. 44
Heartland 44, Exeter/Milligan 38
Hershey 60, Cozad 27
Howells/Dodge 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55
Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City 51
Kearney Catholic 46, Ord 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Franklin 7
Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25
Lincoln High 53, Kearney 39
Lincoln Northeast 62, Buena Vista 12
Lincoln Pius X 38, Omaha Marian 25
Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15
Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35
Millard West 54, Omaha Benson 41
Morrill 58, Garden County 54
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31
Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31
Norris 46, Elkhorn 18
Ogallala 46, Holdrege 28
Omaha Central 73, Omaha Northwest 23
Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, North Platte 27
Osceola 45, Hampton 30
Overton 41, Axtell 24
Palmer 48, St. Edward 21
Palmyra 58, Mead 14
Paxton 34, Brady 27
Pender 50, Oakland-Craig 43
Pierce 43, Boone Central 31
Plainview 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Pleasanton 62, Hi-Line 34
Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37
Ravenna 61, Burwell 17
Raymond Central 38, Wilber-Clatonia 13
Shelby/Rising City 46, Giltner 25
Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27
Sidney 36, Chase County 35
Silver Lake 57, Elba 15
Southern 42, Tri County 32
Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 28
Wahoo 49, Wayne 35
West Holt 34, Ainsworth 31
Wynot 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 22
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Consolation Semifinal=
Arapahoe 51, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41, Hitchcock County 29
Semifinal=
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Medicine Valley 30
Southwest 66, Wauneta-Palisade 31
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 48, Worland, Wyo. 32
Topside Invitational Tournament=
Colby, Kan. 68, McCook 53
