Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 57, Blackford 49
Anderson 70, Indpls Tech 59
Angola 48, Garrett 29
Barr-Reeve 53, Springs Valley 39
Batesville 50, Lawrenceburg 37
Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Columbus East 48
Bethesda Christian 51, Indpls Ritter 50, OT
Bloomfield 69, Clay City 53
Bloomington North 65, Mooresville 44
Blue River 57, Cowan 44
Boonville 76, Tecumseh 67
Borden 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47
Brownsburg 62, Indpls Pike 29
Brownstown 71, Scottsburg 48
Carroll (Flora) 68, Caston 43
Cass 69, Hamilton Hts. 64
Central Christian 57, Christel House Manual 49
Charlestown 61, Clarksville 59
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), Ill. 75, Hammond Noll 41
Christian Academy 53, Rock Creek Academy 52
Churubusco 52, S. Adams 28
Clinton Prairie 64, Delphi 55
Covington 65, Attica 8
Culver Academy 58, Lafayette Catholic 25
Daleville 39, Centerville 36
Danville 71, Southmont 36
Decatur Central 58, Indpls Roncalli 51
Eastern (Greentown) 69, Tri-Central 60
Eastern (Pekin) 75, Crawford Co. 61
Eastern Hancock 55, Northeastern 45
Elkhart 52, S. Bend Adams 50
Ev. Day 74, Tell City 38
Evansville Bosse 64, Princeton 51
Evansville Harrison 58, Castle 55
Evansville Memorial 57, Jasper 53
Evansville North 67, Gibson Southern 61
Evansville Reitz 64, Evansville Mater Dei 52
Fountain Central 69, Riverton Parke 19
Frankfort 66, Tri-West 43
Franklin 43, Greenwood 40
Franklin Co. 34, Rushville 32
Frankton 62, Eastbrook 39
Fremont 90, Hamilton 31
Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51
Ft. Wayne North 77, Ft. Wayne South 63
Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Ft. Wayne Snider 57
Hagerstown 69, Union Co. 66
Hamilton Southeastern 57, Indpls N. Central 54
Hammond Central 50, Gary West 37
Hanover Central 54, River Forest 39
Harlan Christian 59, Tol. Horizon Science, Ohio 29
Hebron 61, Tri-Township 35
Henryville 65, Austin 62
Heritage Hills 51, N. Posey 46
Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48
Indian Creek 63, Cloverdale 18
Indpls Ben Davis 64, Franklin Central 47
Indpls Brebeuf 58, Indpls Shortridge 28
Indpls Chatard 58, Heritage Christian 55
Indpls Lutheran 46, Cascade 35
Indpls Park Tudor 72, Parke Heritage 47
Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Whiteland 44
Indpls Tindley 100, Eminence 44
Jac-Cen-Del 67, Madison Shawe 36
Jeffersonville 53, Seymour 38
Jennings Co. 73, E. Central 43
Knightstown 51, Cambridge City 50
Kokomo 72, McCutcheon 38
Kouts 71, S. Central (Union Mills) 31
LaVille 48, Winamac 42
Lafayette Harrison 45, Lafayette Jeff 42
Lake Station 75, Wheeler 31
Lakeland Christian 55, Bluffton 43
Lebanon 56, Western Boone 49
Linton 71, Mitchell 34
Loogootee 61, Forest Park 56
Madison-Grant 61, Elwood 45
Marion 63, Richmond 61
Mishawaka 62, S. Bend Riley 57
Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 44
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Pendleton Hts. 50
Muncie Central 55, Logansport 53
Munster 61, E. Chicago Central 51
N. Daviess 65, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41
N. Decatur 79, Edinburgh 50
N. Judson 65, Rochester 45
N. Newton 49, Highland 48
New Albany 44, Floyd Central 40
New Castle 50, Shelbyville 38
New Palestine 53, Greenfield 46
New Prairie 42, Bremen 41
Noblesville 45, Carmel 42
Northview 67, W. Vigo 45
Oak Hill 63, Mississinewa 39
Orleans 45, Dubois 42
Owen Valley 80, Brown Co. 37
Penn 78, Concord 47
Perry Central 42, Wood Memorial 30
Peru 69, Southwood 64, OT
Plainfield 66, Martinsville 43
Providence 56, Lanesville 26
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 73, Indpls Herron 29
Rensselaer 69, N. White 31
Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57
Rossville 61, Frontier 29
S. Bend Washington 79, S. Bend Clay 39
S. Dearborn 65, Madison 53
S. Decatur 62, Milan 46
S. Knox 41, Southridge 40
S. Putnam 38, Greencastle 37
S. Ripley 56, Hauser 43
S. Spencer 54, Washington 37
S. Vermillion 45, Edgewood 37
Seeger 64, N. Montgomery 50
Shakamak 46, N. Knox 43
Shenandoah 45, Tri 36
Sheridan 70, Clinton Central 36
Shoals 54, White River Valley 28
Silver Creek 47, N. Harrison 37
Southport 51, Bloomington South 50
Southwestern (Hanover) 69, New Washington 42
Speedway 68, Monrovia 65
Sullivan 71, N. Putnam 47
Taylor 59, Northwestern 51, OT
Tipton 57, Western 42
Traders Point Christian 66, N. Vermillion 34
Triton 63, Pioneer 31
Triton Central 54, Greensburg 51
Twin Lakes 50, Tri-County 42
University 73, Indpls Scecina 39
Valparaiso 46, Lowell 21
Vincennes Rivet 53, Washington Catholic 43
W. Lafayette 74, Crawfordsville 46
Wabash 77, Maconaquah 68
Waldron 46, Morristown 45
Wapahani 53, Lapel 32
Wes-Del 73, Union (Modoc) 15
Westville 51, Boone Grove 23
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 58, LaPorte LaLumiere 56
Winchester 64, Union City 32
Yorktown 49, Delta 39
Zionsville 43, Lawrence Central 39, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
