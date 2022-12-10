Friday's Scores

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Durugordon scored 18 points and sparked Austin Peay to an 86-61 win over NAIA-member Lindsey Wilson College on Monday night. The Governors built their lead in the first half, taking a 48-23 advantage into intermission. Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished three assists and Cameron Copeland added 14 points in 14 minutes off the bench for the Governors (6-5). Guy Fauntleroy added 11 points off the bench. Johrdon Mumford led the Blue Raiders with 15 points and Jamyus Jones added 13 points off the bench. Connor Robinson chipped in 11 points.

