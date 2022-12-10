Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 73, Magnolia 50
Calvary Baptist 68, Teays Valley Christian 51
Cameron 61, Weir 57
George Washington 73, Oak Hill 43
Grafton 58, Philip Barbour 54
Greenbrier East 70, Musselman 43
Greenbrier West 93, Richwood 42
James Monroe 71, Bland County, Va. 52
Jefferson 96, Parkside, D.C. 51
Liberty Harrison 47, Riverside 45
Liberty Raleigh 56, Van 54
Mingo Central 57, Lincoln County 52
Paw Paw 58, Union Grant 43
PikeView 97, Greater Beckley Christian 55
Ritchie County 69, Gilmer County 33
Summers County 49, Midland Trail 47
Webster County 77, Calhoun County 44
Westside 63, Tug Valley 52
Wheeling Park 61, Zanesville, Ohio 56
BFS Tip-Off Classic=
University 86, Hurricane 75
Princeton Holiday Classic=
Princeton 115, Tazewell, Va. 33
