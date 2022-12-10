ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 73, Magnolia 50

Calvary Baptist 68, Teays Valley Christian 51

Cameron 61, Weir 57

George Washington 73, Oak Hill 43

Grafton 58, Philip Barbour 54

Greenbrier East 70, Musselman 43

Greenbrier West 93, Richwood 42

James Monroe 71, Bland County, Va. 52

Jefferson 96, Parkside, D.C. 51

Liberty Harrison 47, Riverside 45

Liberty Raleigh 56, Van 54

Mingo Central 57, Lincoln County 52

Paw Paw 58, Union Grant 43

PikeView 97, Greater Beckley Christian 55

Ritchie County 69, Gilmer County 33

Summers County 49, Midland Trail 47

Webster County 77, Calhoun County 44

Westside 63, Tug Valley 52

Wheeling Park 61, Zanesville, Ohio 56

BFS Tip-Off Classic=

University 86, Hurricane 75

Princeton Holiday Classic=

Princeton 115, Tazewell, Va. 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

