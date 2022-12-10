Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 5A Division II=
State Semifinal=
Dallas South Oak Cliff 14, Argyle 6
Port Neches-Groves 42, Liberty Hill 14
Class 4A Division I=
State Semifinal=
Boerne 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 0
China Spring 33, Decatur 27
Class 4A Division II=
State Semifinal=
Carthage 42, Glen Rose 35
Wimberley 42, Cuero 36
Class 3A Division II=
State Semifinal=
Gunter 21, Canadian 20
Poth 51, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
