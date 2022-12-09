Read full article on original website
PIRATE BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS HAWLEY
The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team hosts the Hawley Nuggets in a Section 8AA matchup at the Crookston High School gym. Crookston is 1-2 on the year, coming off a 61-52 victory at Warroad on Friday. The Hawley Nuggets are 1-1 on the year, beating Detroit Lakes and losing to Ada-Borup-West.
SECTION 8AA ALL-SECTION FOOTBALL TEAM ANNOUNCED
The Section 8AA Football all-section team has been released. The team is listed below – Barnesville – John Roller, Owen Riddle, Zach Bredman, Andrew Pederson, Peyton Amundson, Braeden Bredman, Jonny Robideau. Crookston – Ethan Boll, Tanner Giese, Jaren Bailey, Carter Coauette, Ethan Bowman, Hunter Knutson. Frazee – Jake...
FOUR GOALS BY EMMA LAPLANTE AND A JULIA BUHLER SHUTOUT IN DEBUT LEADS PIRATE GIRL’S TO 12-0 WIN
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team had 12 different players score a point, received a four goal performance from Freshman Emma LaPlante and Julia Buhler, a sophomore playing her first varsity game ever had a four save shutout as the Pirates rode the Broncos to a 12-0 win at the Bronco Arena in International Falls.
CROOKSTON PIRATE DANCE TEAMS FINISH THIRD PLACE AT D.L. COMPETITION
The Crookston Pirate Dance team traveled to Detroit Lakes for an invitational on Saturday. The varsity and junior varsity teams finished 3rd place. “The competition was tight, leaving just a few points between first through third places in both the team’s divisions,” said Coach Grace Espinosa. The Pirates will be back in action on Friday, December 16, when they travel to Frazee to compete in both the kick and jazz divisions.
PIRATE WRESTLERS FINISH 2ND – WEILAND, COAUETTE, & KNUTSON CHAMPS
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team had five open weights and had three champions, and four runners-up and finished second place at the 12th annual Rodd Olson Invitational at the Crookston High School Gym. New York Mills won the tournament with 162 points, while Crookston had 155.5. Crookston had three champions...
KROX FM IS CURRENTLY DOWN, 1260AM STILL RUNNING
The KROX Radio 105.7 signal is currently not working. The freezing rain we received on Saturday morning iced over the tower and it isn’t sending out a signal at this time. We aren’t sure when it will be back up and running. 1260 AM is still working and...
KROX FM 105.7 IS BACK UP AND WORKING
The KROX Radio 105.7 signal is back up and running after the ice thawed off our tower at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. With the forecast of freezing rain on Monday night and Tuesday, it is possible our signal might go down again. If it happens again we have many ways to listen to KROX.
Sheldon A. Larson – Obit
Sheldon A. Larson, 79, Fertile, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Sheldon (Shelly) Ardell Larson was born October 8, 1943 to John A. and Clarinda (Lewis) Larson on the family farm 7 miles northeast of Fertile. He was baptized, confirmed and a long-time member of Little Norway Lutheran Church, rural Fertile. At an early age, he was taught how to drive the tractors on the farm and helped with much of the fieldwork. This included plowing, raking and baling hay, and helping with silo filling, and driving grain wagons during harvest. He also helped care for the dairy cattle and other farm animals.
CROOKSTON FFA PREPARES FOR UPCOMING COMPETITIONS IN JANUARY
The Crookston FFA has competed in several competitions during the first half of the Crookston School Year and still has many more in store for the 2022-23 School Year. FFA Director and Agriculture Teacher Carolyn Pavlish had intended to inform the Crookston School Board of the FFA’s trip to the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the end of October but was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, but we were able to learn more about their trip from the students themselves. Crookston FFA Chapter President Jo Jo Wallace reported that they stopped at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and toured the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria, Illinois, where they saw videos and simulations of how their machines and tractors are built and operate. When they got to the convention, which was held at Lucas Oil Stadium, they explored countless careers and colleges from across the country and spent the day gaining leadership skills and meeting FFA members from every state, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. They ended the evening by attending an FFA-sponsored concert where they got to see Russel Dickerson. While there, the students got to shop at several local small businesses and stores involved in FFA and spoke with several colleges that attended the convention.
Anna Mae Schear – Obit
Anna Mae Schear, 84 of Mentor, MN passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, with her loving family near her side at Villa St Vincent in Crookston, MN. Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 7:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN with Reverend Mike Sletto Officiating. Burial will be held at First English Cemetery near Mentor on Saturday, 1:00 PM December 17, 2022.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 10, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Eagles will have a Free Eagles Children’s Christmas party with Santa today from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.,...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD HONORS ADRIANNE WINGER, SETS 2023 LEVY AT A 1.3% INCREASE
The Crookston School Board met on Monday night inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The Main Agenda began with the Truth in Taxation Hearing and certifying the levy payable for 2023. The hearing was led by Business Manager Laura Lyczewski who explained that the Levy for 2023 is in good financial shape. “Compared to last year we are up about $44,000,” said Lyczewski. “That equates to about a 1.3% increase in the levy which is common on a year-to-year basis. A lot of that is mainly based on enrollment and legislation changes.”
Minnesota man shoots through child’s bedroom window during ‘war’ on squirrels
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks Police said they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of […]
The Best Place To Live In North Dakota
Grand Forks is the third-largest city in North Dakota, which is the third-least populous state in the nation. It is also one of the best places to live there.
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
Holiday Train to return Thursday
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to Plummer and Thief River Falls on Thursday, Dec. 15. This is its first cross-continent tour in three
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing two felony counts after shooting a .22 caliber rifle in city limits, and hitting his neighbor’s home. Michael James Powers is charged in Polk County Court with two dangerous weapons charges: Reckless discharge of...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
CANADIAN PACIFIC HOLIDAY TRAIN RETURNS TO THE RAILS IN SUPPORT OF COMMUNITY FOOD BANKS AFTER TWO-YEAR HIATUS
The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is happy to be back for its 24th year, supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money, food, and awareness for food insecurity issues. The CP Holiday Train will be in the area on Thursday, December 15. It will be in Mahnomen at 4:20 p.m., Plummer at 6:00 p.m., and Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. The Holiday Train is a great way to get into the festive spirit. The train is about 1,000 feet long with 14 brightly decorated rail cars.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, December 12, at 6:00 p.m. inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. The meeting is open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board. The Main Agenda will include a Hearing on the...
