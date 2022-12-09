Read full article on original website
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus
Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Nick Carter Recalls "Emotional" Onstage Moment with the Backstreet Boys After Aaron Carter's Death
Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. The boys have Nick Carter's back. Following the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, the "I Want It That Way" singer opened up about his emotional performance with the Backstreet Boys one day after learning the tragic news. Recalling the tearful night, Nick admitted "it was tough to get up on stage," but was grateful to have the support of bandmates.
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Mariah Carey ‘upstaged’ by her daughter, Monroe, in a beautiful duet
The supreme diva Mariah Carey has competition – her own daughter
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Morgan Wallen Goes Through a Rough Breakup on "Days That End In Why"
When discussing majorly impactful young country stars at the moment, one cannot go without mentioning Morgan Wallen. Past controversy aside, it's hard to deny the impact that the former The Voice competitor is currently having on the genre, bringing in millions of new fans with his catchy tunes and charismatic stage presence.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Returns to Social Media With Heartwarming Post Amid Kody Split
Moving forward! Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown returned to social media with an adorable Instagram post amid her split from now-ex-husband Kody Brown. “I couldn’t pass up matching sweaters for these two,” the TLC star, 53, captioned a snapshot of her two dogs wearing warm holiday-themed outfits, which she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 10.
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
The Backstreet Boys and JCPenney Unite for a Cross-Promotional Holiday Jamboree
A pessimist might argue both department store chain JCPenney and pop group Backstreet Boys’ best days are behind them. That, in turn, may explain why the retailer enlisted the boy band—along with E! Entertainment host Naz Perez and makeup artist Piper Nelson—for its first-ever Live Holiday Spectacular.
Amy Duggar Blasts Jim Bob's Toxic Rules: You're Scared of My SHOULDERS?!
These days, Amy Rachelle King is a grown woman with a like-minded husband and her own life. But for years, she was the “infamous” Duggar cousin. To the real world, she was a normal and even conservative teen. To her cult-adhering relatives, she seemed an out-of-control pariah. Worldly and other.
Throwback To Travis Tritt’s Killer 1994 ACM Awards Performance Of “Foolish Heart”
Oh, to re-live country music from 1994. The year of “Summertime Blues,” “Watermelon Crawl” and “Indian Outlaw,” and also the peak of Travis Tritt and his “Foolish Pride” track, which he performed at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards. That year’s...
Laura Dern Says Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Influenced Her ‘Marriage Story’ Performance
Laura Dern was married to musician Ben Harper for many years. She revealed how that translated to her film 'Marriage Story.'
George Jones Opens Up About His Drug Addiction & Mob Interactions During Candid ’90s Interview
George Jones has been on the top of everyone’s mind after the electric TV preview of George & Tammy last week after Yellowstone. If you haven’t checked out the trailer or heard anything about it, you definitely should watch the first episode since it’s free to the public.
Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Calls ‘Bulls–t’ On Ex Jaylan Mobley Over House Deed Claims: ‘It’s the Lying’
Getting messy. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer called ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley’s claims he added her to the deed of their former home “bulls–t” after In Touch broke the news that the U.S. Army cyber officer’s name remains the only one listed on the property.
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Emotional Testimony During Tory Lanez’s Criminal Trial
Megan Thee Stallion delivered emotional testimony on the witness stand Tuesday in the criminal trial of Tory Lanez. The Houston artist claims to be the victim of a shooting allegedly carried out by Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, after an argument. In her testimony, Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, detailed how the entire ordeal has impacted her life since.More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Aborts All “F**k Ni**as” With “Plan B”Tory Lanez Receives Third Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion CaseTory Lanez Off House Arrest, Prepares For Megan Thee Stallion Trial According to Rolling Stone, the “Cocky Af” rapper’s sworn statements...
Miley Cyrus Gives Jimmy Fallon Drastic Makeover On Live TV
Fallon said it made him look 'like a wrestler.'
Kendall & Kylie Jenner Hilariously Mock ‘RHOBH’ Scene That Led To Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Feud: Watch
Even Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner know about the drama between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! The Jenner sisters visited Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 11 where they poked fun at the RHOBH drama by drinking Kendall’s 818 Tequila in a TikTok video. As Bravo fans know, Kemo Sabe is where Kathy got upset with Lisa after the former soap actress tried Kendall’s tequila line instead of Kathy’s Casa Del Sol tequila line during the RHOBH season 12 cast trip.
Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch
Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.
