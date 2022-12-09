ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francis, Sasser lead #5/4 Men's Hoops past North Carolina A&T 74-46

HOUSTON (AP) – University of Houston sophomore center Ja'Vier Francis had career highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds, senior guard Marcus Sasser scored 17 points, and the fifth-ranked Cougars Men's Basketball program rebounded from its first loss with a 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night inside the Fertitta Center.
#5/4 Men’s Hoops Faces North Carolina A&T on Tuesday

HOUSTON – University of Houston Men's Basketball program wraps up its season-long, three-game homestand when it plays host to North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic inside the Fertitta Center. #5/4 Houston enters Tuesday's game following a tough, 71-65 loss to...
Volleyball’s Georgiades, Jackson Earn All-America Honorable Mention Honors

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball program had two student-athletes earn All-America honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the organization announced on Wednesday. Senior Abbie Jackson and junior Kate Georgiades both earned All-America Honorable Mention accolades from the association. The pair earned Houston's first All-America honors from...
