FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12
Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
zagsblog.com
Four-star 7 footer Isaiah Miranda enrolls at N.C. State for 2nd semester
After committing to N.C. State on Dec. 7, four-star 7-footer Isaiah Miranda is on campus as of Monday and has enrolled, sources said. It’s unclear when Miranda will suit up for his first game. Miranda is the No. 30 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports....
Duke basketball coaches drop in on long-limbed 2024 target
St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey ranks only No. 82 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, lower than every other prep in his class holding a Duke basketball offer. Even so, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star with a reported 7-foot wingspan seems to be at or near the Blue...
UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal
North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
Devin Carter opts out of bowl game, no decision on future
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, but the rest of his future is unclear at this time. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was...
UNC Basketball set to face The Citadel in Chapel Hill
The UNC basketball program will face an old non-conference foe, as they’ll take on The Citadel in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. After taking care of business against Georgia Tech over the weekend, the UNC basketball program will look to continue its success as they host The Citadel in non-conference action on Tuesday night.
Duke lands commitment from highly coveted Miami DB transfer Al Blades
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Miami Defensive Back transfer Al Blades, the player announced on social media today. Blades was a fifth-year junior with the Hurricanes, where his dad starred in college. He appeared in 11 games with one start, totaling 11 tackles and one pass breakup this...
UNC Basketball: Random Observations – Georgia Tech Win
UNC Basketball got a much-needed win at home versus Georgia Tech to end their 4-game losing streak. Below are random observations from the game. Welcome back to the lineup Armando Bacot. Welcome back to contributing to the lineup RJ Davis. Welcome home Tar Heels. Though the game started a little...
themiamihurricane.com
MBB erases 16-point deficit to stun NC State, 80-73, at the Watsco Center
Miami men’s basketball trailed for more than 34 minutes and faced a deficit as large as 16 points on Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center. But when the clock expired, the Hurricanes’ six-game winning streak was still intact. Forward Jordan Miller led the comeback effort with a season-high...
Armando Bacot ties UNC basketball rebounding record
With his double-digit rebounding performance against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot tied a UNC basketball program rebounding record. After a one-game absence, Armando Bacot returned to the court in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The UNC basketball star big man recorded yet another double-double, as he scored 21 points and...
nccu.edu
NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High
An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
cbs17
1,000+ graduates celebrate at UNC Winter Commencement
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Applause, laughter, and some happy tears — on Sunday, more than 1,000 graduates from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill turned their tassels from one side of their cap to the other. “A thousand little moments added up to this big...
cbs17
WATCH: CBS 17 celebrates Meteorologist Bill Reh, retiring after 4 decades on- air
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s own Meteorologist Bill Reh is retiring at the end of this week. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. Make sure to tune in...
Atlanta Magazine
Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC
He founded Durham’s much-lauded Four Square Restaurant and, before that, served as executive chef at North Carolina’s acclaimed Fearrington House. Now, Ingram has taken over the kitchen at the Restaurant at the Durham, featuring American classics and regional specialties within a boutique hotel. Stay Local | “Typically in...
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
North Carolina protest calls on Cooper to abolish death penalty in North Carolina
QUEEN CITY NEWS – A protest march in Raleigh called for an end to the North Carolina death penalty. More than 100 people took to the streets Saturday demanding action from Governor Roy Cooper. Organizers are calling for an end to the death penalty and asking the governor to commute the state’s 135 current death […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC
Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
One-time American Idol foes, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform together in Cary, concert will benefit Kay Yow fund
CARY, N.C. — Twenty years ago, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were competitors on "American Idol." Next spring, they bring their joint tour to Cary, and the show will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Organizers on Monday announced the April 29, 2023, show at Booth Amphitheatre, part of...
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Raleigh and Durham Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your neighborhood in Raleigh or Durham? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
