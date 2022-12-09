ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12

Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal

North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball set to face The Citadel in Chapel Hill

The UNC basketball program will face an old non-conference foe, as they’ll take on The Citadel in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. After taking care of business against Georgia Tech over the weekend, the UNC basketball program will look to continue its success as they host The Citadel in non-conference action on Tuesday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations – Georgia Tech Win

UNC Basketball got a much-needed win at home versus Georgia Tech to end their 4-game losing streak. Below are random observations from the game. Welcome back to the lineup Armando Bacot. Welcome back to contributing to the lineup RJ Davis. Welcome home Tar Heels. Though the game started a little...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
themiamihurricane.com

MBB erases 16-point deficit to stun NC State, 80-73, at the Watsco Center

Miami men’s basketball trailed for more than 34 minutes and faced a deficit as large as 16 points on Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center. But when the clock expired, the Hurricanes’ six-game winning streak was still intact. Forward Jordan Miller led the comeback effort with a season-high...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

Armando Bacot ties UNC basketball rebounding record

With his double-digit rebounding performance against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot tied a UNC basketball program rebounding record. After a one-game absence, Armando Bacot returned to the court in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The UNC basketball star big man recorded yet another double-double, as he scored 21 points and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High

An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1,000+ graduates celebrate at UNC Winter Commencement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Applause, laughter, and some happy tears — on Sunday, more than 1,000 graduates from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill turned their tassels from one side of their cap to the other. “A thousand little moments added up to this big...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Atlanta Magazine

Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC

He founded Durham’s much-lauded Four Square Restaurant and, before that, served as executive chef at North Carolina’s acclaimed Fearrington House. Now, Ingram has taken over the kitchen at the Restaurant at the Durham, featuring American classics and regional specialties within a boutique hotel. Stay Local | “Typically in...
DURHAM, NC
Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
RALEIGH, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC

Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC

