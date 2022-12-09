Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Sign Jason Heyward — What Does It Mean? + Potential Trade Options at Shortstop and Center

Read full article on original website
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gives Trea Turner a Hard Time on Social Media
The Dodgers pitcher shares a message to now-Phillies shortstop following his move.
Dodgers: Kershaw Reveals that LA Wasn't His Only Option
Though rumors swirled about what team the pitcher would go to, he chose to stay in L.A.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Dodgers News: Veteran Free Agent Not Planning on Pitching in 2023
Reports speculate the Dodgers pitcher will retire soon.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to the Cody Bellinger News
Cody Bellinger has found his new home in Chicago
Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever
The Dodgers hope to add some pitching this offseason.
Angels News: Phil Nevin Compares Jo Adell’s Talent Level to Mike Trout
The former first-round pick received some very high praise from his manager.
Dodgers: Baseball Scout Knows Miguel Vargas is Big League Ready with the Bat
Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas is ready for the big leagues at the plate; the only question is where he'll play on defense.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Takes to Internet to Thank Fans for Time in LA
Former Dodger takes time to thank the organization and its fans on social media
Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts
An ESPN baseball expert thinks the Yankees are poised to do something big, and that something is to snatch Carlos Correa away from the SF Giants.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Thinks Current Roster has 'Talent at Shortstop'
Shortstop still feels like the biggest hole in the lineup.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels
Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher. However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021.
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Walks Away With Another Award
All-Star, Mookie Betts, has been racking up awards this season including the Pioneer of African American Achievement Award.
Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa to the Giants Could be Happening
Dodgers fans should be careful what they wish for.
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
