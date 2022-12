The Holy Cross women's basketball team plays their last nonconference away contest on Sunday, Dec 11 against Massachusetts-Lowell at 2 p.m. The contest will be streamed live through ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (7-2, 0-0 PL):. The Crusaders picked up their fourth straight victory rallying from two separate...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO