Florida State

Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
First Coast News

When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FinanceBuzz

9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023

Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida woman accused of abusing a disabled person in her care

A Florida woman has been accused of abusing a disabled man in her care. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman physically abusing a man at the Palm Coast Community Center. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage which showed a violent encounter between...
SAN MATEO, FL
L. Cane

The Best Free Places to See Christmas Lights in Florida, According to Travel Websites

With inflation and the prices of many items rising, the Christmas holidays can feel very expensive, and people may be looking for free ways to enjoy a holiday-themed outing. A low-stress, inexpensive, and wholesome way that many people celebrate the holidays is to load up the car and take in some beautiful, twinkling Christmas lights. If you're with family, this is a great way to spend time together. if you're alone, you can turn on some Christmas music and enjoy a relaxing sensory experience.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Beach could lose park to airport development

Once built, the project’s expected to bring in around $80K a year. It’s not quite paving paradise to put up a parking lot, but it’s not far off. A Fernandina Beach park and its recreation fields were never officially established, and a proposal exists to take the park and turn it into more airport — namely, new hangars with “man caves.”
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

