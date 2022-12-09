Read full article on original website
Related
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
First Coast News
When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
News4Jax.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make 5 stops at Winn-Dixie stores across Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida!. The horses will visit five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County. The...
9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The Sunshine State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023
Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday, December 10, from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last. The distribution will take place in the City of Lake Butler (155 NW 3rd...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Turtle Patrol reports 'mutilated' sea turtle in Atlantic Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol has reported that a sea turtle was "mutilated" sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Turtle Patrol was not able to respond to the call immediately because it was dark outside. When Turtle Patrol arrived Saturday morning, the turtle was dead.
WESH
Florida woman accused of abusing a disabled person in her care
A Florida woman has been accused of abusing a disabled man in her care. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman physically abusing a man at the Palm Coast Community Center. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage which showed a violent encounter between...
Daily Beast
Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide
An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said. “This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information...
The Best Free Places to See Christmas Lights in Florida, According to Travel Websites
With inflation and the prices of many items rising, the Christmas holidays can feel very expensive, and people may be looking for free ways to enjoy a holiday-themed outing. A low-stress, inexpensive, and wholesome way that many people celebrate the holidays is to load up the car and take in some beautiful, twinkling Christmas lights. If you're with family, this is a great way to spend time together. if you're alone, you can turn on some Christmas music and enjoy a relaxing sensory experience.
Major discount retail store opens new location in Florida
A major discount retail store recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the popular discount retail store Old Navy Outlet opened its newest Florida location at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.
Winter CrocFest Kicks off at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Everyone is welcome to Winter CrocFest 2022 at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park for a festival celebrating and raising funds for black caiman, Melanosuchus niger. Specifically, this iconic species will receive funding for research and conservation in Guyana, French Guyana, and Suriname. >>> STREAM ACTION...
First Coast News
Verify: Are campaign signs on fire truck in Jacksonville breaking campaign laws?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just when you thought election season was over, think again. Local elections in Jacksonville are coming up in March. You’ll notice campaign signs across town. A First Coast News viewer had a question about a sign he saw on a fire truck and whether it...
Jumpin’ Jax House of Food to Open Butler Plaza Location
Jacksonville’s homegrown fast casual restaurant is closing its Mandarin location and opening on Belfort Road
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach could lose park to airport development
Once built, the project’s expected to bring in around $80K a year. It’s not quite paving paradise to put up a parking lot, but it’s not far off. A Fernandina Beach park and its recreation fields were never officially established, and a proposal exists to take the park and turn it into more airport — namely, new hangars with “man caves.”
Comments / 0