Neil Serbus
Neil Serbus, age 45, of Olivia died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, December 16, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial is in the church cemetery. Lunch will follow at the Church Jubilee Center. Casual dress for his service is what Neil would want. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Cattle convention wraps up in Willmar
(Willmar, MN) -- The C-E-O of the Minnesota Beef Council says Checkoff dollars are hard at work. Kelly Schmidt says the goal is to grow demand for beef, but we've got a lot going on while we try to do that. Schmidt says they're trying to make beef the preference in households and other focuses are research and exports. The Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention wrapped up Saturday in Willmar.
Montevideo, St. Joseph among safest cities in Minnesota
(Montevideo MN-) SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. Coming in at number 10 - South Lake Minnetonka, followed by Dayton, St. Joseph, Montevideo, Minnetrista, Rosemount, Cold Spring/Richmond, Maple Plain/Independence, Elko New Market, and topping the list at number 1 -- Corcoran. The survey also found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American.
Civil trial regarding sale of land for new Kandiyohi County golf course slated to start Monday
(Willmar MN-) A civil jury trial begins Monday over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed. The civil trial before Judge Stephen Wentzell is slated for December 12th and 13th, with backup trial dates of April 11th and 12th.
Suicidal man with a gun surrenders in Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A crisis negotiator was able to convince a suicidal man with a gun in Olivia to put down his weapon and surrender to authorities last night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at about 7:19 p.m. they along with the Olivia and Hector Police Departments responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia for the report of a suicidal man. When law enforcement arrived they found a 24-year-old man holding a handgun to his head. As a precaution, the immediate area was notified of the police activity and placed in a lockdown.
Clara City man hurt when truck hits deer
(Clara City MN-) A Clara City man was hurt when his pickup hit a deer northeast of Clara City Saturday morning. The state patrol says 20-year-old Bradon Swart was driving northbound on Highway 23 just before 11 a.m. Saturday when he hit the deer. Swart was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Atwater man has court date Monday, accused of distracted driving in fatal garbage truck crash
(Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer has a pre-trial conference slated for Monday. Bail for 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was set at $2000. Police say Gomez was distracted by a tablet computer when his truck collided with a minivan, killing the driver, 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez July 26th. The criminal complaint says Gomez was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with Bernabe-Lopez at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving.
Dutchman make a come back in second half over BOLD
The BOLD Warriors boys basketball team traveled to Melrose to take on the Dutchman Friday night. The Warriors trailed by 11 points before getting their first basket, but by half time, BOLD was ahead 31-28. In the second half, the Dutchman fought hard and went on to beat the Warriors by a final score of 58-52.
