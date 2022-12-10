ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

4 suspects in custody after speeding car drives on sidewalk, causes crash in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zi2n1_0jdkIGHx00

Police took four men into custody after chasing down a speeding vehicle that caused mayhem in the Bronx Friday night.

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. when police officers from the 52nd Precinct saw a white BMW speeding southbound on Webster Avenue and Mosholu Parkway.

The driver of the vehicle then ran a red light and drove on the sidewalk before going on the Bronx River Parkway, where it crashed into two vehicles.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene as the four men were taken into police custody.

Video showed one of the suspects being pinned to the ground as police were putting him into handcuffs.

Another was being held up against the apparent stolen vehicle, and a third was propped up against a barrier.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4hd8_0jdkIGHx00

The 24-year-old driver and three passengers, 25, 30 and 20 years old, are all facing charges.

It's unknown if any officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 19

default-avatar
jrivera4546
3d ago

Thank God they got caught and it could been worst but by Monday they be out on bail Bronx DA and judge will let them go it sad that the police arrested criminal but let out the next day from the courts we need to fight to get this reform bill back

Reply(5)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man in neon vest shoots and wounds four outside Bronx housing project; one victim clings to life

A gunman in a green neon vest shot four people on Monday, leaving one victim clinging to life, outside a Bronx housing project, police said. The most seriously hurt victim, a 53-year-old man, was rushed by medics to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition. Shots rang out outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. “It was a lot of shots very ...
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect

MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Morris Heights: Search for 21-Year-Old Missing Man

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 21-year-old man reported missing from the Morris Heights section of The Bronx. Police said Jayson Cortez of 1551 University Avenue was last seen at around 10.55 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, leaving his home. He is described as being around 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black boots.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Drugs Stealing Car In Westbury, Police Say

A man was arrested on Long Island for possession of drugs and criminal possession of stolen property after allegedly stealing a car and then being caught with drugs. The incident took. place in Westbury around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. According to Nassau County detectives, officers responded to a call...
WESTBURY, NY
bkreader.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Flatbush Ave and Livingston St

A traffic accident reported in downtown Brooklyn left one pedestrian injured. The crash was reported at around 7:10 p.m., on December 10. According to law enforcement, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Flatbush Avenue in the area of Livingston Street. The pedestrian […] Click here to view original web page at localaccidentreports.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources

A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5:30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy