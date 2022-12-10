Basketball scoreboard: Black's big performance leads Chestatee girls past North Hall

Chestatee’s Riley Black put on a stellar performance, scoring 23 points with 11 rebounds in a 61-52 win against North Hall on Friday.

Also for the Lady War Eagles (5-2, 2-0 Region 8-4A), Caroline Bull chipped in 16 points.

Up next, Chestatee hosts Walnut Grove at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WEST HALL BOYS 49, LUMPKIN COUNTY 41: Isaiah Holder had 14 points for the Spartans, which used a strong fourth quarter to pull out the region victory Friday.

Andrew Malin scored 12 points for the Spartans, while Quintavous Reid had 9 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 61, JOHNSON 18: Claire Carlson had 14 points, six steals and five assists for the Lady Bears on Friday.

Carson DeMars added 12 points for Cherokee Bluff.

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 74, JOHNSON 32: Logan Holmes had 18 points and Jhace Justice chipped in 17 for the Bears on Friday.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 55, CLARKE CENTRAL 35: Amiya Scott scored 16 points for the Lady Falcons, while Bella Brick added 15 on Friday.

Also in double figures, Brannen Shiloh scored 12 points.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Jefferson at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

EAST FORSYTH BOYS 72, EAST HALL 68: Jamarcus Harrison led the Vikings with 22 points, while Levi Holtzclaw chipped in 20 for the Vikings on Friday.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 42, SUGAR HILL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 29: Camille Hoffmann had a team-high 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Lady Lightning on Friday.

Also in double figures scoring, Adelyn Gough chipped in 14 points for Lanier Christian.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.