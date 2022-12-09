Amity-based State Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department solve home invasion cases. Read full arrest report

Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County
55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
Painted Post man charged with forged checks scheme
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police. Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole […]
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
wesb.com
Angelica Teen Charged with Evidence Tampering in Belmont Burglary
An Angelica teen was charged with evidence tampering Thursday. New York State Police charged the 16-year-old with felony concealing/destroying evidence. The charge stemmed from the teen allegedly tampering with evidence in the case of 28-year-old Cody A Hogue, who was charged with multiple felonies in a Belmont burglary on Nov 30.
WHEC TV-10
Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
wesb.com
Fatal Crash on Minard Run Road
A Bradford man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minard Run Road Saturday night. According to the Bradford Township Police, 75-year-old Michael J. Longstaff was traveling west when his vehicle went off the berm of the road into a drainage ditch where it struck an embankment.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting
One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
13 WHAM
Gates police investigating 17 stolen vehicles from Hertz Rental Car
Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Hertz Rental Car on Ajax Road. Police say during the overnight hours, Saturday night going into Sunday morning, a group of individuals cut the fence in the secured rental lot and stole 17 vehicles. The suspects,...
ithaca.com
IPD Recovers Firearm at Domestic Incident
On December 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:05am Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were dispatched to a reported physical domestic between a male and female in the area of State Street and Plain Street. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and the male ran as Officers tried to stop him. Officers pursued the suspect on foot into a backyard on West Seneca Street. With the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police we were able to establish a perimeter.
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
Prosecutor Ian M. Jones tackles attempted murder and probation violations. Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd (D felony). Proceedings: Shawn Deahn plead guilty to all counts of his indictment in County Court on Wednesday. The defendant admitted to stabbing his victim in the chest multiple times back on August 11th, 2022, with the intention of killing him. Deahn will be sentenced on February 2, 2023.
Man shot while driving, crashes into light pole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the area of Ames Street and Masseth Street for the report of shots fired Saturday evening. Shortly after that, officers received reports of a motor vehicle accident near Immel Street where a driver crashed into a light pole. When officers arrived to […]
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested after U.S. Marshalls recover two guns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man wanted by Rochester Police was arrested on Saturday by several agencies during a traffic stop. Rochester Police say they worked with The U.S. Marshals Task Force to stop a car on Draper Street near Portland Avenue. A 34-year-old Rochester man inside the car was...
Clifton Springs residents concerned over alleged odors from G.W. Lisk
"I cannot live in a neighborhood where a factory is allowed to emit into the air a substance that smells that bad."
wellsvillesun.com
Two fires in Olean, details from the Fire Chief
A house fire and a vehicle fire on Sunday December 11. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by Realtimephotography911.com. City of Olean Firefighters responded to a reported working structure fire earlier this evening at 208 West Green Street. Below are Firefighter Jordan Smith (on the nozzle) and Lieutenant Brian Livoto (backing him up) making entry into the residence.
Allegany County priest placed on administrative leave following complaint
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A priest in Allegany County has been placed on administrative leave following a claim that he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The Rev. F. Patrick Melfi will remain on leave during the investigation, the Diocese of Buffalo said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. The complaint was made to the diocese.
