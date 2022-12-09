Texas drag shows become right-wing targets; artists focus on ‘joy’ as detractors decry ‘hateful’ label

Counterprotesters form a barricade outside of a transgender storytelling event in Denton on Nov. 19 as Sara Gonzales of Defend Our Kids Texas chants, “There are only two genders.” Shelby Tauber/For The Texas Tribune

On a recent Saturday afternoon, four drag performers gathered in a hotel lobby that doubles as a bar just west of the University of Texas at Austin. It was time for the monthly Divacakes Drag Revue show, the first since a gunman killed five people and injured more than 20 others at a queer club in Colorado.

“It’s absolutely horrendous and awful, and it’s terrifying,” said Noodles, one of the show’s hosts. “But you can’t let things like that make you not keep doing what you’re doing, because otherwise, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Counterprotesters form a barricade outside the site of a transgender storytime in Denton on Nov. 19. A wall of people holding LGBTQ flags kept protesters against the event at a distance as books were read to kids and adults indoors. Shelby Tauber/For The Texas Tribune

Brigitte Bandit, an Austin drag queen who has performed at family-friendly events, reads at a literacy event for children. “Like any form of art, drag can be modified to be appropriate for children,” Bandit said. Montinique Monroe/ For The Texas Tribune

More from this section