Texas drag shows become right-wing targets; artists focus on ‘joy’ as detractors decry ‘hateful’ label
By Trent Brown The Texas Tribune
Denton Record-Chronicle
4 days ago
On a recent Saturday afternoon, four drag performers gathered in a hotel lobby that doubles as a bar just west of the University of Texas at Austin. It was time for the monthly Divacakes Drag Revue show, the first since a gunman killed five people and injured more than 20 others at a queer club in Colorado.
“It’s absolutely horrendous and awful, and it’s terrifying,” said Noodles, one of the show’s hosts. “But you can’t let things like that make you not keep doing what you’re doing, because otherwise, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Renovations are underway at Cajun Claws, a more than 5,000-square-foot Louisiana-style restaurant next to the FedEx Office Print and Ship Center in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Cajun Claws, a restaurant serving Louisiana-style cuisine, is expected to open in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center at the intersection...
At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
After nearly two decades of radio activity that brought multiple Austin Music Awards, Jason Dick – the ribald and irreverent host of various 101.5 KROX-FM morning shows – has left the airwaves. In a Twitter thread posted early Friday morning, Dick announced that his contract with the station,...
New Braunfels-based country music star Randy Rogers will make a “huge” five-figure donation to the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) 11 a.m. Monday at 655 Landa St., future home of the nonprofit, whose shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on Common Street burned to the ground in April.
A surveillance camera captured someone driving a large, dark-colored truck steal a food trailer from a parking space directly in front of the Le Bleu Vietnamese restaurant, located at 9070 Research Blvd. near Burnet Road.
Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Anna Wilson in a jealous rage. Kaitlin Armstrong before and afterPhoto byHarris County Sheriff's Office. On May 11, 2022, twenty-five-year-old Anna “Mo” Mariah Wilson was discovered deceased in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. Wilson was a professional cyclist and was in Austin for a race. Earlier that evening, Wilson had gone out for dinner with a fellow cyclist and previous romantic partner.
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story may be difficult to watch for some viewers. On Monday, district leaders at Hays Consolidated Independent School District showed surveillance video of a teen overdosing as a way to raise awareness about the dangers of street pills. The student did survive.
