NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken to the locker room just before halftime of the Cowboys' win on Sunday over the Houston Texans. He appeared to be injured when another lineman rolled on his knee. An MRI exam was scheduled to take place Monday. Steele, 25, started all 13 games for the Cowboys this season and 40 of 45 since signing with the Cowboys in 2020. He was replaced by backup tackle Josh Ball, who struggled and replaced by veteran Jason Peters. Peters, a September free agent signee, hadn't played from the right side since 2005. The 40-year-old is in his 18th season and has spent the bulk of his career at left tackle. "Man, I had no idea that I was gonna do that," Peters said following the 27-23 victory. "The O-line started going down and they dressed me for a reason, so I just went in and tried to help the team out and get the win." Left tackle Tyron Smith, a two-time All-Pro, is getting closer to returning to the offensive line. Smith, 32, has yet to play this season following leg surgery to repair a preseason injury. He could debut Sunday when the Cowboys (10-3) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8). --Field Level Media.
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers would have more information after Samuel had an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. Recovery for high ankle injuries is typically 4-6 weeks.
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson departed Sunday's 34-28 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said afterward that Wilson had entered the NFL's concussion protocol.
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel likely sustained a high-ankle sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's 35-7 win against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif, and will likely miss multiple games. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel will undergo an MRI exam on...
ARLINGTON — The message seemed ironic when posted on the big screen at AT&T Stadium — as if someone was trying to pull one over on Cowboys fans after an alarmingly difficult 27-23 win over the Houston Texans Sunday. “DAK PRESCOTT — 18 WINS WHEN TIED OR TRAILING...
When, or if, Brittney Griner plans to return to the WNBA and the Phoenix Mercury, is undecided, her agent told ESPN. Lindsay Kagawa Colas, speaking about Griner's first days since her release from a Russian penal colony, said Griner grabbed a basketball on Sunday for the first time since she was taken into custody in February.
INDIANAPOLIS -- All those brutal chemo treatments were finished and her Stage 4 ovarian cancer was gone. Jeanette Lee wanted it to be gone. It had to be gone. That's what she told herself in those deep, sometimes dark, moments of thought that only a person battling cancer can understand.
"I did everything I was supposed to do," Lee says in "Jeanette Lee Vs.," an ESPN documentary that premieres Tuesday night.
