NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium.

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans.

The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite.

NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken to the locker room just before halftime of the Cowboys' win on Sunday over the Houston Texans. He appeared to be injured when another lineman rolled on his knee. An MRI exam was scheduled to take place Monday. Steele, 25, started all 13 games for the Cowboys this season and 40 of 45 since signing with the Cowboys in 2020. He was replaced by backup tackle Josh Ball, who struggled and replaced by veteran Jason Peters. Peters, a September free agent signee, hadn't played from the right side since 2005. The 40-year-old is in his 18th season and has spent the bulk of his career at left tackle. "Man, I had no idea that I was gonna do that," Peters said following the 27-23 victory. "The O-line started going down and they dressed me for a reason, so I just went in and tried to help the team out and get the win." Left tackle Tyron Smith, a two-time All-Pro, is getting closer to returning to the offensive line. Smith, 32, has yet to play this season following leg surgery to repair a preseason injury. He could debut Sunday when the Cowboys (10-3) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8). --Field Level Media.
Report: Cowboys T Terence Steele tears ACL, out for season

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken to the locker room just before halftime of the Cowboys' win on Sunday over the Houston Texans. He appeared to be injured when another lineman rolled on his knee.
Report: Brittney Griner undecided on WNBA return

When, or if, Brittney Griner plans to return to the WNBA and the Phoenix Mercury, is undecided, her agent told ESPN. Lindsay Kagawa Colas, speaking about Griner's first days since her release from a Russian penal colony, said Griner grabbed a basketball on Sunday for the first time since she was taken into custody in February.
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

