Interracial And Gay Marriage Was Codified. But What About Disabled Marriage Equality?
For people with disabilities, marrying a non-disabled person could result in the loss of federal benefits and health insurance.
Respect for Marriage Act is not the end of the fight
President Biden signed the Respect For Marriage Act into law, marking a key mile marker in the evolution of same-sex marriage views in the United States. Democrats had prioritized the bill after Roe v. Wade was overturned. It passed with bipartisan support. Straight Arrow News contributor Adrienne Lawrence says the new legislation is something to be celebrated but warns not to take the GOP’s involvement too seriously. She says the Respect for Marriage Act is not the end of the fight to protect the civil rights of gay Americans.
Supreme Court in poor position to judge Harvard admissions
The Supreme Court is once again trying to answer the decades-old question: What constitutes racial discrimination? On one side is Students for Fair Admissions, an organization that has fought racial preferences in school admissions. On the other side, Harvard and the University of North Carolina contend that they aim for a student body this is demographically diverse, and their admissions committee “need not ignore a candidate’s race any more than it does a candidate’s home state, national origin, family background, or special achievements.” Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette argues that it’s ridiculous to suggest elite schools like Harvard are lowering their standards by including race in admissions criteria.
