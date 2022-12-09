The Supreme Court is once again trying to answer the decades-old question: What constitutes racial discrimination? On one side is Students for Fair Admissions, an organization that has fought racial preferences in school admissions. On the other side, Harvard and the University of North Carolina contend that they aim for a student body this is demographically diverse, and their admissions committee “need not ignore a candidate’s race any more than it does a candidate’s home state, national origin, family background, or special achievements.” Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette argues that it’s ridiculous to suggest elite schools like Harvard are lowering their standards by including race in admissions criteria.

