Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
VRBO Fiesta Bowl Preview And Prediction: TCU vs. Michigan
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming VRBO Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal) matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Michigan Wolverines. Saturday, December 31, 2022; 3:00 p.m. CT; State Farm Stadium; Glendale; Arizona. TV: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Tiffany Blackmon) Radio: Horned Frog...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU’s Max Duggan Finishes Second in Heisman Trophy Voting
TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City. Duggan finished behind USC’s Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Williams earned a majority of...
frogsowar.com
Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy Runner-Up
TCU Horned Frog Quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, with the award presentation broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday night. The ceremony included interviews with the candidates and their family and coaches, it is a celebration of the dedication, sacrifice, and incredible work ethic it takes to ever have the opportunity to reach this position at the pinnacle of college football. As well, none of the finalists reach that stage without the success and support of his teammates.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Javien Toviano, 4-star SEC CB target from Texas, sets final 5 and commitment plans
Javien Toviano is nearing the end of his recruitment. The blue-chip defensive back out of Texas has set his final 5 and revealed he will be committing in the coming days. Toviano, a Martin (Arlington, Texas) standout, shared Sunday that he is down to Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan. He will announce his commitment on Thursday at noon.
North Shore snaps Westlake's 54-game streak, advances to 3rd straight 6A DI Texas football state championship
In a battle of undefeated, defending 6A Texas high school football state champions Saturday at Rice Stadium, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs beat Austin Westlake 49-34 to snap the state's longest winning streak and punch their ticket to a third straight appearance in the 6A DI UIL Football State Championship game
DeSoto upsets nationally-ranked Guyer in Texas state high school football semifinals
DeSoto is partying like it's 2016 — the year it won its lone Texas state title. The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: ...
Look: China Spring beats Decatur to advance to UIL 4A DI football state title game
MANSFIELD, Texas — Tre Hafford caught 9 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead China Spring to a 33-27 win over Decatur in the UIL 4A Division I high school football semifinals on Friday night. China Spring will play Boerne for the 4A DI state title next Friday at AT&T Stadium in ...
WFAA
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
colemantoday.com
UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information
The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
Guyer vs. DeSoto football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the top teams in Texas battle for a spot in the UIL 6A D2 state championship
fox4news.com
$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe
There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth
It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
What to expect from incoming cold front & storms in North Texas on Tuesday
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
