ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

VRBO Fiesta Bowl Preview And Prediction: TCU vs. Michigan

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming VRBO Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal) matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Michigan Wolverines. Saturday, December 31, 2022; 3:00 p.m. CT; State Farm Stadium; Glendale; Arizona. TV: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Tiffany Blackmon) Radio: Horned Frog...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU’s Max Duggan Finishes Second in Heisman Trophy Voting

TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City. Duggan finished behind USC’s Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Williams earned a majority of...
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy Runner-Up

TCU Horned Frog Quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, with the award presentation broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday night. The ceremony included interviews with the candidates and their family and coaches, it is a celebration of the dedication, sacrifice, and incredible work ethic it takes to ever have the opportunity to reach this position at the pinnacle of college football. As well, none of the finalists reach that stage without the success and support of his teammates.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Javien Toviano, 4-star SEC CB target from Texas, sets final 5 and commitment plans

Javien Toviano is nearing the end of his recruitment. The blue-chip defensive back out of Texas has set his final 5 and revealed he will be committing in the coming days. Toviano, a Martin (Arlington, Texas) standout, shared Sunday that he is down to Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan. He will announce his commitment on Thursday at noon.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
colemantoday.com

UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information

The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas

The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe

There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth

It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy