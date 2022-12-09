Space enthusiasts of all ages traveled to Toyota Field in Madison on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. They dressed in costume, mingled with mascots and watched the Orion spacecraft's historic splashdown in the Pacific Ocean via a livestream on the baseball field's big screen. For many, the event was a celebration not just of NASA's accomplishment but also of their friends or family who work on the Artemis missions and of humankind getting one step closer to its next giant lunar leap.

