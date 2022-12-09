ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

North Alabama celebrates Orion's splashdown with party at Toyota Field

Space enthusiasts of all ages traveled to Toyota Field in Madison on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. They dressed in costume, mingled with mascots and watched the Orion spacecraft's historic splashdown in the Pacific Ocean via a livestream on the baseball field's big screen. For many, the event was a celebration not just of NASA's accomplishment but also of their friends or family who work on the Artemis missions and of humankind getting one step closer to its next giant lunar leap.
MADISON, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Former Goodyear plant acquired

The former Goodyear plant, as seen from the road. (Messenger file photo) An affiliate of Phoenix Investors announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the campus. The available space...
GADSDEN, AL
franchising.com

New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - New Again Houses® is thrilled to announce the opening of their location in Huntsville, AL. The new franchise location—led by David Sanderson, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School early Tuesday morning. Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

NASA, Boeing sign $3.2B rocket production contract

HUNTSVILLE — NASA has signed a $3.2 billion contract with Boeing of Huntsville to continue manufacturing core and upper stages for future Space Launch System (SLS) rockets for the Artemis program. Under the SLS Stages Production and Evolution Contract, Boeing will produce SLS core stages for Artemis III and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL

