$6 billion in aid to Ukraine flows through Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal
The Army Materiel Command prides itself on supplying anything and everything the warfighter needs in the field, a staggering mission for the largest command headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. And still the mission has a longer reach. Renee Mosher, director of operations and readiness at AMC, said the command...
WHNT-TV
Multiple North Alabama schools receive 'hoax' shooter threats | 12 p.m. Update
Jemison High School in Huntsville, West Morgan High School, Scottsboro High School and Wilson High School were all victims of what authorities are saying is a possible hoax. Multiple North Alabama schools receive ‘hoax’ shooter …. Jemison High School in Huntsville, West Morgan High School, Scottsboro High School...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama celebrates Orion's splashdown with party at Toyota Field
Space enthusiasts of all ages traveled to Toyota Field in Madison on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. They dressed in costume, mingled with mascots and watched the Orion spacecraft's historic splashdown in the Pacific Ocean via a livestream on the baseball field's big screen. For many, the event was a celebration not just of NASA's accomplishment but also of their friends or family who work on the Artemis missions and of humankind getting one step closer to its next giant lunar leap.
Virginia-based firm breaks ground on 350-unit apartment community in Huntsville
Huntsville’s growing high-tech workforce served as a lure for a Virginia-based firm’s first development in the city. The company, Bonaventure, broke ground on the 350-unit Attain at Bradford Creek at 556 Martin Road community last week. “It’s the quality and caliber of the workforce there,” Bonaventure founder and...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Former Goodyear plant acquired
The former Goodyear plant, as seen from the road. (Messenger file photo) An affiliate of Phoenix Investors announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the campus. The available space...
WAFF
Huntsville pastor raises money to quip School Resource Officers with tactical shields
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville pastor is raising money for shields that are capable of stopping a rifle to be given to School Resource Officers (SROs) at six high schools in Huntsville. Net Church in Huntsville pastor Rob Hall says the current vests worn by SROs are not capable...
franchising.com
New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Huntsville, AL
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - New Again Houses® is thrilled to announce the opening of their location in Huntsville, AL. The new franchise location—led by David Sanderson, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama.
‘I was disgusted’: Victim reacts to dog accused in attack being granted stay
A circuit court ruling that would've euthanized a pit bull accused of attacking a Guntersville woman in 2021 was postponed Tuesday after the Alabama Supreme Court received a request to reconsider the dog's penalty.
Huntsville pastor speaks on split in United Methodist Church
198 churches requested to leave as the denomination faces a growing movement across the nation concerning the church's position on same-sex marriage and ordination of openly LGBTQ+ clergy.
WHNT-TV
Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School early Tuesday morning. Parents Share Concerns After Hoax Shooting Reports. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Mae C. Jemison High School...
256today.com
NASA, Boeing sign $3.2B rocket production contract
HUNTSVILLE — NASA has signed a $3.2 billion contract with Boeing of Huntsville to continue manufacturing core and upper stages for future Space Launch System (SLS) rockets for the Artemis program. Under the SLS Stages Production and Evolution Contract, Boeing will produce SLS core stages for Artemis III and...
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
Former Alabama House Speaker Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges.
Huntsville city councilman working to create street sweeping service
With heavy rain predicted Wednesday and plenty of leaves falling on the streets — one Huntsville city councilmember is aiming to expand the city's street cleaning service.
Jemison High School returns to class after report of shooter caused lockdown
The Huntsville Police Dept. conducted a search of Jemison High School and placed it on lockdown after a report of an active shooter.
Bomb squad called for Regions Bank robbery in Madison after box placed on counter
The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard after authorities received reports of a man with a box.
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rocket City braces for Artemis’ return to Earth
Huntsville and the rest of the nation will get to see the culmination of the Artemis I mission this weekend as the Orion Spacecraft makes its way back to Earth.
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
