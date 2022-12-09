ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Region hospitality employees complete customer service program

DECATUR – A group of hospitality workers from the Huntsville and Madison County lodging industry have completed the Flawless Delivery customer service training program offered by the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. The training for the two-day program is in partnership with Calhoun Community College, North Alabama Works, Yedla...
Franchise makes old houses ‘New Again’

HUNTSVILLE – New Again Houses has opened its first Alabama franchise in the Rocket City with David Sanderson as its owner. The franchise buys old houses in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale counties and transforms them into contemporary homes, reselling them traditionally as market listings. With significant changes in houses...
Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist

Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
It’s the ‘goat’! Belle Chevre churning out award-winning cheese

ELKMONT — It’s a new dawn at Belle Chevre, which has been making nationally and internationally recognized artisanal goat cheese in north Alabama for three decades. Some three years after buying the Elkmont fromagerie, Huntsville entrepreneur Foster McDonald is expanding Belle Chevre’s lineup with CHEVOO, a brand of jarred goat cheese cubes marinated in infused extra-virgin olive oil.
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
Jessica Explaining the Squirrels

Millions of packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season — with this week alone, expected to be the busiest week of the whole week for USPS. The University of North Alabama (UNA) has entered an agreement with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to join the Federal Academic Alliance (FCA).
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
UAH research: Ultrasonic therapy may help post-op knees

HUNTSVILLE – Low-intensity ultrasound therapies may one day rebuild stronger knees following injury or surgery, thanks to research by Dr. Anu Subramanian at the University of. Alabama in Huntsville that’s being supported by the. A professor of chemical and materials engineering at UAH, Subramanian has been the principal...
Eagle Awareness Weekends soar into Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE — America’s national symbol, the bald eagle, will be celebrated in January and February when Lake Guntersville State Park hosts Eagle Awareness Weekends. The annual event gives wildlife enthusiasts a chance to learn more about the magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. Eagle Awareness will be every weekend from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5.
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office

Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
