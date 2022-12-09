Read full article on original website
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Region hospitality employees complete customer service program
DECATUR – A group of hospitality workers from the Huntsville and Madison County lodging industry have completed the Flawless Delivery customer service training program offered by the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. The training for the two-day program is in partnership with Calhoun Community College, North Alabama Works, Yedla...
256today.com
Franchise makes old houses ‘New Again’
HUNTSVILLE – New Again Houses has opened its first Alabama franchise in the Rocket City with David Sanderson as its owner. The franchise buys old houses in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale counties and transforms them into contemporary homes, reselling them traditionally as market listings. With significant changes in houses...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist
Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
256today.com
It’s the ‘goat’! Belle Chevre churning out award-winning cheese
ELKMONT — It’s a new dawn at Belle Chevre, which has been making nationally and internationally recognized artisanal goat cheese in north Alabama for three decades. Some three years after buying the Elkmont fromagerie, Huntsville entrepreneur Foster McDonald is expanding Belle Chevre’s lineup with CHEVOO, a brand of jarred goat cheese cubes marinated in infused extra-virgin olive oil.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
Stovehouse gets into holiday spirit with Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley
Huntsville's Stovehouse is getting into the holiday spirit. The venue is playing host to the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley. It is a new Christmas event.
WHNT-TV
Jessica Explaining the Squirrels
Millions of packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season — with this week alone, expected to be the busiest week of the whole week for USPS. The University of North Alabama (UNA) has entered an agreement with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to join the Federal Academic Alliance (FCA).
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets. Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included: Mya Agnello, Cullman Aidan Clark, Montgomery Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland Anaya McCullum, Montgomery Jayda Mullins, Hoover Janiah Pickett, Birmingham Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts Jakobe Reed, Adamsville Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'
A Huntsville doctor has a history of not paying his employees, as WHNT News 19 investigates his past after one employee from his Hartselle practice came forward about not getting paid for 150 hours of work. He has a history of closing practices and opening new ones leaving employees unpaid for their work.
Madison County Sheriff, other organizations take children shopping with a hero
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and several other local organizations took part in "Shop with a Hero" Saturday.
Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
New Huntsville tutoring center opens its doors
Educating children is at the forefront of a new tutoring center in Huntsville.
256today.com
‘Jahni the Artist’ exhibit opens at the Alabama Center for the Arts
DECATUR – Huntsville native John “Jahni” Moore, better known as Jahni the Artist, has opened his “Red Earth Invocation” exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts main gallery. The work is a branch of the Southern Trees series, inspired by Moore’s fascination and adoration...
256today.com
UAH research: Ultrasonic therapy may help post-op knees
HUNTSVILLE – Low-intensity ultrasound therapies may one day rebuild stronger knees following injury or surgery, thanks to research by Dr. Anu Subramanian at the University of. Alabama in Huntsville that’s being supported by the. A professor of chemical and materials engineering at UAH, Subramanian has been the principal...
256today.com
Eagle Awareness Weekends soar into Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE — America’s national symbol, the bald eagle, will be celebrated in January and February when Lake Guntersville State Park hosts Eagle Awareness Weekends. The annual event gives wildlife enthusiasts a chance to learn more about the magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. Eagle Awareness will be every weekend from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5.
Say hello to Halo Blue, the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ new uniform for 2023
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be saying 'halo' to a new blue jersey and cap for the 2023 season.
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
WAAY-TV
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office
Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
