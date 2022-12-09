Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ilikeillinois.com
featuring a thrilling battle between Batman and Joker, is a well-known movie to have been filmed in Chicago. But did you know, Miracle on 34th Street, Uncle Buck and Sixteen Candles were also filmed in the Chicagoland area? Miracle on 34th Street, while set in New York as a little girl defends an old man who thinks he is Santa Clause, was actually filmed all around Chicago. Places like Lincoln Park Zoo and Mount Carmel Senior Center were used for scenes. The iconic comedy Uncle Buck, about an unprepared bachelor watching his brother’s children, was filmed in various spots around the city, such as the Cubs stadium. Sixteen Candles, featuring 80s superstar Molly Ringwald, was filmed around Chicago’s North Shore, mostly at Niles East High School.
wgnradio.com
Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
CHICAGO — Owner and President Herman Pride announced the launch of ‘Pride Pipe & Supply,’ the first Black-owned heating, ventilation and air conditioning company (HVAC) in the Midwest. “Being the first Black-owned HVAC company in the Midwest is a dream come true and a long over-due milestone,” said Pride. With the help of HIRE360, an […]
hpherald.com
Chicago Public Schools could change when elementary school students can be held back a grade and plans to stop using test scores as a factor. The district did not hold back any elementary students during the first two years of the pandemic in a nod to COVID’s academic and mental health toll. Last year, it revised the policy for promoting students to drop a test that schools were no longer required to give.
For the past few years the housing market has been so hot it seemed to defy the economic downturn brought about by the pandemic. While many people were losing their jobs due to lockdowns, record low...
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
multifamilybiz.com
CHICAGO, IL - JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville, from Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM will rename the apartment community to The Bluffs.
They get access to legal and financial resources, as well as benefits for their family to keep living as their loved one recovers.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police scanners are being silenced in Chicago – and while officers say it is for their safety, some say it is actually putting your safety in jeopardy. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, police scanners help people track crime in their own neighborhoods, help many of us journalists uncover breaking news, and help victim advocates provide crucial, on-the-scene services. What is heard on the scanners is critical information broadcast in real time. Each police radio zone is composed of one or two police districts. At least nine zones have been encrypted as of May of...
Ald. Sophia King (4th), who’s running for Chicago mayor, scoffed at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s claim that she is a person who works well with others. King, who joined WBBM’s “At Issue” program, said the city needs a more collaborative mayor.
wgnradio.com
Reporter for Crain’s Business Chicago, Steve Daniels, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about his article detailing how competitors are losing customers to electric utility ComEd. Later, Steve addresses his other article regarding the amount of money suburbanites are paying for heat in comparison to those who live in Chicago.
gotodestinations.com
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
When Mariella Vorwek and her husband moved to Hyde Park from Germany in January 2021 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was nervous about the isolating winter ahead for her and her 1-year-old daughter. With local playgrounds and play spaces closed indefinitely, she began searching for parenting groups.
Attractions of America lists downtown Chicago as 2nd best in the country, with only New York City coming ahead of the windy city. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans are used to being called second best. And it's happened again with Attractions of America's top 20 best downtowns list.
wgnradio.com
For over 90 years, millions of tons of salt were loaded and unloaded at the iconic Morton Salt building on the Chicago River. Now, it's a music hall but signs of what once was are all around. Millions of drivers on the 90/94 expressway through the heart of Chicago have...
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who's family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
PLANetizen
Without new funding sources, the Chicago Transit Authority could be forced to raise fares and reduce service by 2026, warns Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. The Regional Transportation Authority of Northern Illinois acknowledges the heavy reliance of Chicago-area transit agencies on fare revenue is unsustainable. The agency faces a $730 million budget shortfall in 2026.
CHICAGO — A new online scam is preying on people looking for pups. Heather Owen, from “One Tail at a Time,” was alerted to the scam by someone who got suspicious when the person on the other end of a Facebook page named “@peterscue1234,” posted cute pictures of designer pups supposedly up for adoption asking […]
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Illinois, a concerning sign in Chicago shows that the increase is likely to continue in the coming weeks. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, elevated levels of COVID-19 have been detected in the city's wastewater in recent weeks.
A suburban student with a disability was apparently shoved and bullied by other students during an altercation that was captured on video, officials say. NBC 5 has seen the video, but has not yet secured permission to share the footage. The clip, which has made the rounds on social media,...
