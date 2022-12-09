Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
KELOLAND TV
Ice leaves mark in Sioux Falls, snow ahead as storm shifts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sleet, ice, slush and just rain are part of Tuesday’s mixed bag of moisture for the Sioux Falls area. A power outage forced George McGovern Middle School to close at noon today, a school official said. There have been reported power outages in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
dakotanewsnow.com
Auntie J’s in Lennox offers much-needed comfort food for the soul
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you grew up in the country or not, going to Auntie J’s American Soul Food is like going home. Well, kind of. Chances are your supper didn’t involve Jamaican BBQ fried chicken, collared greens, and honey cornbread. Or Italian sausage penne with a Cajun flare.
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
KELOLAND TV
Supporting Torgerson family after train crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are on high alert this week as road conditions across KELOLAND remain treacherous. A fatal collision near Harrisburg last week shows just how suddenly life can change from a crash. Today family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived...
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
Former South Dakota Police Chief Murdered Pregnant Fiancée And Blamed It On An Accident
On October 24, 2009, Russell Bertram, a former Sioux Falls, South Dakota police chief, called 911. He reported that while pheasant hunting his had shotgun accidentally went off as he loaded it back into his truck. The blast had hit his 26-year-old fiancée, Leonila “Nila” Stickney, in her chest. Bertram...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Beckers reflect on house fire from last week
When Jon Becker left his home this past Tuesday at 6:48 a.m. to drive children with special needs on the school bus to Sioux Falls, he didn’t notice anything amiss; nothing was out of the ordinary. All seemed as it did every other morning that he would leave to...
KELOLAND TV
Winter system bringing ice into KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had slushy and icy roads this morning. Some people received near a quarter inch of ice. With temperatures on either side of 32 last night and this morning, it gave us ice accumulation in eastern KELOLAND. How you’re supposed to measure ice may surprise you.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
dakotanewsnow.com
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The crash of a prison transport van on December 6th is certainly concerning on its own. However, when correctional officers tell our I-Team that the crash and subsequent death of the passenger could have been prevented, it developed into another call for change at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
kiwaradio.com
Fog, Followed By ‘Significant Storm System’ Forecast By NWS Sioux Falls
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the next several days, that includes periods of dense fog, followed by a significant storm system. Stay on top of the weather with KIWA-AM 1550, FM-100.7 and FM-105.3. Hazardous Weather Outlook...
