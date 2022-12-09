Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
lptv.org
Victim of Brainerd House Fire Identified
The victim who died in a house fire in Brainerd last Friday has now been identified. A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says 58-year-old Judith Meyer was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of 7th Ave NE in Brainerd. Police officials say the State Fire...
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 27 west of Little Falls just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. A pickup driven by 70-year-old David Zimmerman of Little Falls was going west and had...
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Lady At Wadena McDonald’s Asked Me “Am I Dead?”
Most Fridays, except the winter months, I travel up Highway 10 to the Detroit lakes area for the weekend. I usually make a pit stop at the Wadena McDonalds to grab a bite to eat before I finish my trek to the lake cabin. Last Friday, I opted to order...
lptv.org
Former Crow Wing Co. Sheriff & Brainerd Police Chief Frank Ball Dies at 73
Former Crow Wing County Sheriff and Brainerd Police Chief Frank Ball has died at the age of 73. According to his obituary, Ball passed away on Dec. 9 following a battle with glioblastoma. Ball is the only person known to have served as both Crow Wing County Sheriff and Brainerd...
lptv.org
Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence
The Brainerd Police Department has discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a residence following reports of a fire today. According to the Brainerd Police Department, officials received a report of a house fire on December 9 at approximately 12:12 p.m. The fire was reported to be at 700 block of 7th Ave. NE in Brainerd. When officers arrived on the scene with emergency personnel, they found the residence was filled with smoke.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Comments / 0