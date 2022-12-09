Read full article on original website
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
Luka Modric denied final masterpiece but departs World Cup stage with his greatness secured
His final contribution brought the ultimate indignity. The byword for precision was smacked in the face by his own shot. Admittedly, it ricocheted back off Alexis Mac Allister and there was little Luka Modric could do about it. The winner of the Golden Ball in the last World Cup nevertheless ended up with the ball in his face in this.And that, bar a third-place play-off, was Modric’s final involvement on this stage. His number went up seconds after; in effect, the white flag had been raised with it. When the captain came off, it was all over for Croatia....
World Cup 2022: reaction to Messi’s magic and buildup to France v Morocco semi-final – live
Join Martin Belam for the latest news in the run-up to the second semi-final and reaction to last night’s action
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
Lionel Messi takes flight to deliver a piece of World Cup history
Two hours before kick-off, fans milled up and down Lusail Boulevard in a hubbub of heart-pumping, stomach-gripping excitement. It is a wide street full of palm trees and bright shops and generic restaurants, a themepark of a place, and this so-called ‘city of the future’ felt like a weird location for some football history. But here they waited, outside McDonald’s and Nando’s and Sainsbury’s, wondering what the night had in store.This was where Argentina’s destiny would be decided; or rather Lionel Messi’s, for that was who they’d come to see. It was the only way to explain why, beyond Argentina’s...
Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions
RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
Report: Liverpool Closing In On Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez Dealing Serious Blow To Real Madrid
Liverpool appear to be leading the race to sign the two young World Cup superstars.
Counting begins in Fiji national election
SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Polling closed in the Pacific island nation of Fiji's national election on Wednesday evening, where voter turnout of less than 60 per cent was the lowest in a decade, analysts said.
