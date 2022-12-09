ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Assemblymember Greg Wallis Sworn In at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

It’s been nearly five weeks since Election Day. Now, California’s 47th Assembly District officially has a new face: newly sworn in Assemblymember Greg Wallis. Monday, local mayors, officials and Wallis’ wife all gathered at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens to welcome Assemblymember Wallis into his new seat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parishioners Trek 32 Miles for “Our Lady of Guadalupe”

On December 12th Mexican Catholics in the Coachella Valley honor Our Lady of Guadalupe by traveling 32 miles across the valley. At Dawn, around 6 a.m. the pilgrimage starts in Palm Springs at Our Lady of Solitude Church. The hours-long journey ends after dusk in Coachella at Our Lady of Solitude Church.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Acrisure Arena Takes New Approach on Security & Public Safety

Over 600 mass shootings have been reported in the U.S. this year alone, making this one of the worst years for gun violence. But, one tech company is taking a whole new approach to security and public safety. “If we can use digital innovation to create an entirely different experience...

