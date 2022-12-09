Read full article on original website
Related
SoCal to see sunshine Wednesday as temperatures remain cold
Southern California on Wednesday should be clear and sunny, but temperatures will be cold.
nbcpalmsprings.com
The American Express announces first wave of PGA golfers to compete in Coachella Valley
The anticipation to the 64th edition of the American Express continues to mount across the Coachella Valley. We’re still more than a month away from the golf tournament but we’re getting a clearer picture of the big names that will be kicking off the West Coast swing in our own backyard.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Assemblymember Greg Wallis Sworn In at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
It’s been nearly five weeks since Election Day. Now, California’s 47th Assembly District officially has a new face: newly sworn in Assemblymember Greg Wallis. Monday, local mayors, officials and Wallis’ wife all gathered at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens to welcome Assemblymember Wallis into his new seat.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Parishioners Trek 32 Miles for “Our Lady of Guadalupe”
On December 12th Mexican Catholics in the Coachella Valley honor Our Lady of Guadalupe by traveling 32 miles across the valley. At Dawn, around 6 a.m. the pilgrimage starts in Palm Springs at Our Lady of Solitude Church. The hours-long journey ends after dusk in Coachella at Our Lady of Solitude Church.
nbcpalmsprings.com
LifeStream In Need of O Positive Blood, Platelets Donation Amid Severe Blood Shortage
It’s the season of giving and you can give a gift that saves a life this year by donating blood. LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, is facing a severe blood shortage. “It’s very serious. It’s one of the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Acrisure Arena Takes New Approach on Security & Public Safety
Over 600 mass shootings have been reported in the U.S. this year alone, making this one of the worst years for gun violence. But, one tech company is taking a whole new approach to security and public safety. “If we can use digital innovation to create an entirely different experience...
Comments / 0