Mill Valley, CA

News Release - Marin LAFCo Staff Vote Unanimously In Support Of The Annexation Of The City of Mill Valley Fire Department to Southern Marin Fire District

 4 days ago
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New Sonoma County clinic named Best North Bay Health & Wellness Project

West County Health Center’s new Guerneville clinic at 16375 First St. is a 3-story, 16,000-square foot,building consolidating a variety of health services including: medical, dental, psychiatric, acupuncture, wellness, addiction, HIV and gender expansion. There is a parking garage on the first floor, medical, behavioral health and administrative offices on...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Neighbors object to county approval of Clayton Quarry reclamation plan

CLAYTON, CA (Dec. 9, 2022) — The Contra Costa Planning Commission unanimously approved an amended reclamation plan for Clayton Quarry, despite neighbors’ pleas about health and safety issues. The Sept. 28 vote includes two land-use permits that reduce the anticipated working lifespan of the quarry by 46 years,...
CLAYTON, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ALAMEDA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash

A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma Co. adopts updated building codes requiring electric appliances

SONOMA COUNTY – Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma. The county also modified the plumbing code to permit the use of composting toilets. "These building code amendments go beyond what's required by the state but not beyond what's needed in this climate emergency," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors. The 2022 code requires buildings to be "electric ready," meaning the infrastructure for all electric appliances is built into the unit. The new building code takes effect January 3, 2023.  
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning

Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday. Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Highway 101 in Marin County Cleared After Rockslide

A rockslide spilled debris across southbound Highway 101 in Marin County early Monday, shutting down the freeway for more than two hours before the mess was cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Rodeo Avenue, near Marin City,...
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose

A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
SAN JOSE, CA
SAN JOSE, CA

