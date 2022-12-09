News Release - Marin LAFCo Staff Vote Unanimously In Support Of The Annexation Of The City of Mill Valley Fire Department to Southern Marin Fire District

Read full article on original website
Sprawling San Mateo County coastal property to become public park
A massive 6,300-acre property north of Santa Cruz in San Mateo County will soon become a park accessible to the public. The new project is part of a conservation effort that was years in the making.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Sonoma County clinic named Best North Bay Health & Wellness Project
West County Health Center’s new Guerneville clinic at 16375 First St. is a 3-story, 16,000-square foot,building consolidating a variety of health services including: medical, dental, psychiatric, acupuncture, wellness, addiction, HIV and gender expansion. There is a parking garage on the first floor, medical, behavioral health and administrative offices on...
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
kion546.com
‘I feel embarrassed for our city’; City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor. For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts...
pioneerpublishers.com
Neighbors object to county approval of Clayton Quarry reclamation plan
CLAYTON, CA (Dec. 9, 2022) — The Contra Costa Planning Commission unanimously approved an amended reclamation plan for Clayton Quarry, despite neighbors’ pleas about health and safety issues. The Sept. 28 vote includes two land-use permits that reduce the anticipated working lifespan of the quarry by 46 years,...
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash
A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
Sonoma Co. adopts updated building codes requiring electric appliances
SONOMA COUNTY – Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma. The county also modified the plumbing code to permit the use of composting toilets. "These building code amendments go beyond what's required by the state but not beyond what's needed in this climate emergency," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors. The 2022 code requires buildings to be "electric ready," meaning the infrastructure for all electric appliances is built into the unit. The new building code takes effect January 3, 2023.
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Lifted After No Hazardous Materials Found in Oakley: Officials
A shelter-in-place order that was issued in Oakley Friday was lifted and firefighters said Saturday that there was no emergency. There was a large scene in Oakley. Officials said Friday that there was a hazmat situation involving a train. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Saturday that the...
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Bay Area residents consider wearing face masks again as COVID cases surge
As COVID continues to surge, some Bay Area counties are revisiting their masking recommendations and residents are reconsidering wearing them again as the holidays approach.
Woman arrested after lighting restroom on fire in South San Francisco park
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect […]
NBC Bay Area
Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning
Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday. Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors...
NBC Bay Area
Highway 101 in Marin County Cleared After Rockslide
A rockslide spilled debris across southbound Highway 101 in Marin County early Monday, shutting down the freeway for more than two hours before the mess was cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Rodeo Avenue, near Marin City,...
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose
A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
