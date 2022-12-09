News Release - Marin LAFCo Staff Vote Unanimously In Support Of The Annexation Of The City of Mill Valley Fire Department to Southern Marin Fire District

SONOMA COUNTY – Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma. The county also modified the plumbing code to permit the use of composting toilets. "These building code amendments go beyond what's required by the state but not beyond what's needed in this climate emergency," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors. The 2022 code requires buildings to be "electric ready," meaning the infrastructure for all electric appliances is built into the unit. The new building code takes effect January 3, 2023.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO