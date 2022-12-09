In our bittersweet goodbye, our team announces that Dr. Linda Duguay is retiring from the Directorship of the USC Sea Grant Program after 23 wonderful years. We are honored to have had Dr. Duguay’s long-tenured leadership at USC Sea Grant. Further, she is not only the longest-serving director at USC Sea Grant, but she also holds the title of the longest-serving female Sea Grant Director within the National Sea Grant Program.

