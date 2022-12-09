Read full article on original website
Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
A Georgia judge on Wednesday singled out the chairman of the state’s Republican Party, saying he had a “substantively” different role than 10 other fake electors who supported former President Trump in the 2020 election. Judge Robert McBurney in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, said...
South Carolina Supreme Court Says Mark Meadows Efforts to Avoid Testifying in Georgia Grand Jury Election Probe Are ‘Manifestly Without Merit’
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an effort by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to avoid testifying before a grand jury investigating attempts by his former boss to subvert the 2020 presidential election. In a unanimous, two-page, per curiam opinion, the Palmetto State’s highest...
Appeals court says FBI can use all documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search and ends special master review
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has reversed a Florida federal judge’s ruling that has prohibited the FBI from using nearly all documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to further the criminal probe into the ex-president.In an unsigned opinion, Chief Judge William Pryor and Circuit Judges Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant wrote that Judge Cannon never had the authority to hear a civil case Mr Trump filed with the aim of stopping the use of the documents as the FBI and Justice Department investigated...
CNBC
Appeals court vacates order appointing Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant watchdog
A federal appeals court overturned a judge's decision to appoint a special watchdog to review documents seized by the FBI from the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump in August as part of a criminal investigation. The Department of Justice had objected to the appointment of that watchdog, known...
Washington Examiner
Trump asks judge to keep third-party review on schedule after appeals court dismisses special master
Former President Donald Trump asked a Florida federal court to keep the third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate on schedule one day after a federal appeals court ruled to halt the special master from oversight. Trump's request was made to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the same...
Jury to begin deliberations in West Haven fraud case Friday
Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Thursday as part of a high-profile criminal trial that included allegations about kickbacks, bogus invoices, shell companies and a massive level of fraud within the West Haven city government. The jury will decide whether John Trasacco, a Branford businessman and...
Washington Examiner
Trump makes last-ditch request before appeals court decides future of special master
Justice Department attorneys on Tuesday are urging a federal appeals court panel to terminate the use of a special master tasked to review thousands of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, which has remained a blockade in the government's investigation. But before the hearing...
2 NC Democratic attorneys meet at appeals court over AG's ad
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Representatives for two elected North Carolina Democratic government lawyers argued on Tuesday before an appeals court deciding whether potential prosecution of Attorney General Josh Stein or others over a 2020 campaign commercial should be blocked further while his lawsuit continues. In a 2-1 decision in August, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction to Stein’s campaign, which was worried a grand jury could soon indict Stein and advisers by attempting to enforce a state law making certain political speech a crime. Lawyers representing Stein and others have said the probe by...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lag o. It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump's lawyers, who for months had said that the former president...
Michael Flynn appears before Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is appearing Thursday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Appeals court to look at sanctions imposed on Kraken lawyers
A team of pro-Donald Trump lawyers and their attorneys argued before an appeals court panel Thursday that they should not have to pay sanctions imposed by a federal judge for a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. In a hearing that lasted more than two...
What to make of the appeals court ruling in the Trump top-secret documents case | Column
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, the court just below the U.S. Supreme Court, issued a ruling last week that ended former President Donald Trump’s dalliance with the potentially protective buffer of a special master –– an arrangement made possible by a compliant federal district judge in South Florida.
State watchdog agency clears judge Murray of misconduct
A state watchdog agency for judges Tuesday cleared Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Murray of any official misconduct as a prosecutor in his handling of a case involving the death of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in a crash. The state Commission on Judicial Performance recommended no...
