Law & Crime

South Carolina Supreme Court Says Mark Meadows Efforts to Avoid Testifying in Georgia Grand Jury Election Probe Are ‘Manifestly Without Merit’

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an effort by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to avoid testifying before a grand jury investigating attempts by his former boss to subvert the 2020 presidential election. In a unanimous, two-page, per curiam opinion, the Palmetto State’s highest...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Connecticut Public

Jury to begin deliberations in West Haven fraud case Friday

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Thursday as part of a high-profile criminal trial that included allegations about kickbacks, bogus invoices, shell companies and a massive level of fraud within the West Haven city government. The jury will decide whether John Trasacco, a Branford businessman and...
WEST HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

2 NC Democratic attorneys meet at appeals court over AG's ad

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Representatives for two elected North Carolina Democratic government lawyers argued on Tuesday before an appeals court deciding whether potential prosecution of Attorney General Josh Stein or others over a 2020 campaign commercial should be blocked further while his lawsuit continues. In a 2-1 decision in August, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction to Stein’s campaign, which was worried a grand jury could soon indict Stein and advisers by attempting to enforce a state law making certain political speech a crime. Lawyers representing Stein and others have said the probe by...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lag o. It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump's lawyers, who for months had said that the former president...
FLORIDA STATE

