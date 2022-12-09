Read full article on original website
Related
Grammys flashback: Zac Brown Band took Best New Artist in 2010 after Lady Gaga was ruled ineligible
If you look at the 2023 Grammy nominations in the general field, you’ll notice the absence of one of today’s top genres: country music. Despite being one of the most consumed genres in the United States right now, country artists failed to get a nomination. A few American Roots artists did like Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, and Molly Tuttle, but no country album is nominated for Album of the Year, nor is any country song or artist nominated elsewhere in the big four. This genre snub includes one of the most surprising omissions of the year: buzzy new artist Zach...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Scotty McCreery Channels Elvis Presley in Wildly Impressive CMT Campfire Session Performance: WATCH
Country music star Scotty McCreery recently made an appearance at one of CMT’s Campfire Sessions. And while we love seeing our favorite stars feature in the series, the 29-year-old singer thrilled audiences, completely channeling Elvis Presley, during a cover of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s Christmas hit, “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.”
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
iheart.com
Watch Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Hilariously Prank Call Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hilariously prank called Luke Bryan. The husband-and-wife duo teamed up on the call to confuse the “Country On” hitmaker. Jason wore a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and Brittany, trying to hold back laughter, listened to everything Bryan said on speakerphone and whispered to Jason — who seemed to have no idea what Bryan said on the call — how he should respond. Jason caught on to some of Brittany’s cues, but ended up misreading a few of her suggestions throughout the call (which was even funnier to Brittany).
Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
On Tuesday, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood or Morgan Myles will be crowned the season 22 winner As fans anxiously await The Voice season 22 winner, a series of star-studded performances might ease the nerves! On Wednesday, the competition show announced that the season finale will include performances by a wide range of musicians like Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and more. OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom will also take the stage. RELATED: Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from...
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
WATCH: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off Fire Alarms in Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar
Proving to be quite the pranksters, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown set off fire alarms at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee this week. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a video of him pulling a fire alarm in the bar while Brown was cracking up laughing the entire time. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan declared in the post. He also used the “#pranksters.” When the alarm went off, Bryan ran away while laughing hysterically.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Celebrates Kody Separation News in a Telling Way
Janelle Brown doesn't appear to be looking back now that the news of her separation from husband Kody Brown has gone public. Following Sunday's explosive season finale of Sister Wives, the spouses of nearly 30 years announced that they are officially separated in the trailer for the upcoming One-on-One special.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gives Passionate Poem Reading Amid Janelle Separation News
Christine Brown delivered a passionate message amid the news that her former sister wife and friend, Janelle Brown, has separated from her ex, Kody. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday to recite the poem "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley. "Thought a little bit of Invictus might...
CMT
WATCH: Road to 2023 CMT Music Awards — Part 1: Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini revealed The Music CMT Awards are headed to Austin, Texas, in 2023, that she’ll return as co-host, and Carrie Underwood will perform during a trip to surprise Underwood on stage in Austin in November. Now she and CMT are giving fans an inside look at the trip...
CMT
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Talks Las Vegas Residency and Setting Her Arms on Fire
Miranda Lambert is having a blast headlining her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, so much so that she's coming back for round two. Tickets for the second installment of her "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino go on sale this week. In the meantime, Lambert is frolicking through Sin City with her husband, Brendan, and sharing her favorite moments of her Las Vegas shows.
KTVB
Blake Shelton Surprises 'The Voice' Alums Worth the Wait With Grand Ole Opry Performance
Blake Shelton continues to support his Team Blake singers long after their season of The Voice!. The country star surprised mother-daughter trio Worth the Wait -- who made it to the live shows on season 19 with Team Blake -- with a FaceTime call as they performed a pop-up show at his Ole Red bar on Sunday night.
KTVB
Heather Gay Reflects on Her 'Below Deck Adventure' Experience and 'RHOSLC's Upcoming Reunion (Exclusive)
Heather Gay is shouting, "Skol!" to her Below Deck Adventure experience -- and (soon) to season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. "Especially in the last two years, just any opportunity that crosses my path, I say, 'Yes!' Yes, a thousand times yes to, because I never anticipated having any opportunities across my path, let alone someone saying, 'Do you have seven friends that would want to go on a yacht in Norway?'" Heather shares with ET ahead of the conclusion of her Scandinavian excursion on Below Deck Adventure, airing Tuesday on Bravo.
KTVB
Some Taylor Swift fans getting a 2nd chance to buy tickets
WASHINGTON — After all the chaos surrounding the presale for Taylor Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour, some will now be getting another chance to buy tickets. Select fans who had signed up for the Verified Fan presale were sent an e-mail Monday that explained that they were being offered a purchase request opportunity for tickets.
Trace Adkins, Melissa Etheridge Drop “Love Walks Through the Rain” Music Video
Country star Trace Adkins and folk-rock icon Melissa Etheridge made their unlikely debut together on Adkins’ 2021 release, The Way I Wanna Go. Now, their musical partnership is cemented in film. A new music video for their duet, “Love Walks Through the Rain,” shows the pair electrify in their...
Comments / 0