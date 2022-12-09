Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
George Bernard Garner Dec. 7, 1927 — Dec. 1 2022
George Bernard Garner, 94, of Columbia, Missouri relocated to heaven on December 1, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1927, in Kirksville, MO, the son of George Delbert and Jessie Iris Wilgus Garner. A proud graduate of LaPlata Public High School class of 1945, he went on to attend...
Columbia Missourian
Mary Catherine Neely Oct. 2, 1927 — Dec. 3, 2022
Mary Catherine Neely, age 95, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 2, 1927 in Fort Smith, Arkansas; a daughter of George Wiley and Floy McAdams Wiley. She was united in marriage to James Oliver Neely on June 24, 1956 and he preceded her in death.
Columbia Missourian
Class of 2025 target Marks felt at home on Missouri visit
Missouri football held visitors this weekend, recruiting not only high school targets but also players in the transfer portal. One of the high school recruits who visited was Class of 2025 defensive lineman Juju Marks. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound bruiser received an offer during the latter half of his sophomore season...
Columbia Missourian
Former MU defensive end Ford commits to Toledo
Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend. Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia woman seeking community aid to find missing husband
Tamitra Williams of Columbia is asking the public for assistance in finding her husband, 49-year-old Jason Washington, who has been missing since Oct. 15. Williams said that her husband has suffered multiple seizures in the past few months and would often become disoriented regarding his surroundings after an incident. On the day he went missing, he had two seizures, the latter one prompting him to leave his home, where he has yet to return.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands Oklahoma transfer receiver Wease
Missouri has its first transfer portal commitment of this year’s cycle: Theo Wease Jr., a wide receiver from Oklahoma, announced his intention to transfer to Missouri on Sunday. Wease announced he entered the portal Nov. 30. Shortly after he announced he had made a decision Friday, saying, “Announcement coming...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Dec. 12, 2022
Curtis Wayne Silvey, 59, of Columbia died Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Jeremy Weingartner, 45, of Columbia died Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Three people filed for CPS board candidacy
Three people have filed to run for seats on the Columbia School Board for the April 4 election. As of Tuesday, the candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys basketball cruises past Capital City
Hickman boys basketball captured a convincing win against Capital City in its second Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup of the season, winning 70-35 on Tuesday in Jefferson City. It was a quick start for the Kewpies, who jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open the game. After continuing the...
Columbia Missourian
MU softball's Pannell, signee Abruscato named to USA Softball junior women's national team
Missouri softball freshman Taylor Pannell and 2023 commit Stefania Abruscato will be competing for the USA Softball junior women’s national team in 2023 after being listed as U-17/U-18 National Selection Event top performers. Pannell earned first-team all-state honors in the circle during her senior season at Lee’s Summit West,...
Columbia Missourian
MU wrestling drops dual against Virginia Tech
No. 7 Missouri wrestling dropped a top-10 dual against No. 9 Virginia Tech 17-15 on Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Tigers (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) and Hokies (1-1) each won five individual contests, but Virginia Tech took two by major decision to secure the victory.
Columbia Missourian
Article leaves out some explanations about CPS advanced math placements
This letter was received in response to the article “Columbia Stem Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap,” published online and in print Dec. 11. Professor Constance Lindsay left out a few elements that help explain why kids are not in advanced math classes. About opinions in...
Columbia Missourian
Heart of Missouri United Way plans record $2.1 million investment in local counties
Heart of Missouri United Way projects a record $2.1 million investment in Boone, Cooper and Howard counties next year. A total of 34 agencies in the three counties are now receiving grant funding from Heart of Missouri. These grants support programs that fall within United Way’s focused areas of impact — financial literacy, health and education.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap
On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.
Columbia Missourian
Sacred Heart celebrates Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe
It was still dark out when Catholics in Columbia began singing Monday morning to la Virgen de Guadalupe, the name for the Mexican apparition of the Virgin Mary. It is said the Virgin appeared to an indigenous man named Juan Diego multiple times in December 1531. The belief is he saw the Virgin on the Hill of Tepeyac, near Mexico City, where a church was built in her honor. Pope John Paul II canonized Juan Diego in 2002, making him the first indigenous American Catholic saint.
Columbia Missourian
Invasive beetles devastate local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years
The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city’s arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball knocks off Jackson State for fifth straight win
Missouri women's basketball won its fifth straight contest and second in three days with a 74-61 victory over Jackson State on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. It's the Tigers third victory over a team ranked in the top 100 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, as Jackson State entered the game ranked at No. 73.
Columbia Missourian
Boone County slow to spend its ARPA funds
Boone County has made limited progress in spending the $35 million it received in federal ARPA COVID-19 relief money. It needs to be spent in the next four years. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. It authorized a $1.9 trillion dollar package of funds to be distributed across the country for purposes of long-term recovery from the negative impacts of the pandemic.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board to vote on five-year strategic plan at Monday meeting
The Columbia School Board will vote on the district’s five-year strategic improvement plan after hearing a presentation from Superintendent Brian Yearwood on Monday evening. All public schools in Missouri must create and implement strategic five-year plans, as required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. These plans are referred to as Continuous School Improvement Plans. If approved, the Columbia Public Schools plan will be implemented from 2022 to 2027, according to board documents.
Columbia Missourian
League of Women Voters Celebrates 103rd Founder's Day, presents awards
The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County celebrated Founder's Day on Sunday by presenting two awards for philanthropic work in the city. The League presented its annual Outstanding Citizens Award to Reverend Mel West and his wife, Barbara West, founders of Mobility Worldwide.
