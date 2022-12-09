FIRST PERIOD – — Both teams slowly tried to find their footing in the opening period and it resulted in a scoreless opening frame as neither team could figure the other one’s defense out. There was a total of just 12 shots on net in the entire period. Each team did have a couple of good looks however in the first seventeen minutes but both starting goaltenders were able to keep their opponent off the scoreboard. There wasn’t much else that happened in the period as both teams didn’t commit a penalty, and shots on goal were in favor of Two Rivers at 7-5 but were close to even. The one noticeable thing about the Pirates performance was their depth. Everyone was having good shifts and getting pucks in deep while making good plays. The one scary moment for Crookston came with around six minutes left when Jaren Bailey came out of the net to play the puck and turned it over giving Two Rivers a great scoring chance. Bailey was able to recover and get back to the net in time to make the save which helped keep the game tied at 0-0 after the first period.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO