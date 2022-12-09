Read full article on original website
Already Facing Meth Charge, Kings Point Delray Resident Arrested Again
Kings Point Senior Community Nears 22 Arrests During 2022. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Leonio Pinchev just brought Kings Point one arrest closer to hitting 22 arrests during the 2022 calendar year. Pinchev, arrested several months ago for alleged Methamphetamine possession, […]
WCJB
Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has revoked the bond for one of the founders of Salt Life who is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl from Lake City. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Troy Hutto on Tuesday after...
Cops Warn Of Fake Walmart Giftcard Scam In Palm Beach County
Check The Card Before Checking Out With The Card, Says PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a gift card scam underway with Walmart gift cards across Palm Beach County, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says it’s important to know how […]
foxsports640.com
An ambulance rolled over in Martin County, 2 were injured
(MARTIN COUNTY, Florida)– Two people are in the hospital, recovering from serious injuries after a crash involving a Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance. The incident occurred Tuesday close to Bridge…
Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Atlantis DUI crash that killed passenger
WEST PALM BEACH — Three days before he was set to go to trial, an Atlantis-area man pleaded guilty for his role in the fatal car crash that killed his passenger in February. Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss sentenced Victor Lopez Rios, 53, to nine years in prison on Dec. 9 on charges of...
foxsports640.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing Okeechobee Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect who fatally struck a pedestrian early Monday morning. The incident was reported along Okeechobee…
WPBF News 25
Two people taken to hospital after Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance involved in rollover crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday. It happened before noon on Bridge Road. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Three crew members and a patient were in...
WPBF News 25
Sheriff William Snyder's plea to victims of predator: 'It's just justice. If you’ve been a victim, come forward'
STUART, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says his office believes there are more victims involved with a case that led to an arrest of a high school employee last week, and it's important they now come forward. "It's just justice. If you’ve been a victim, come forward,...
Suspect arrested in shooting of man who collapsed in West Boca roadway
A Miami man has has been arrested in the shooting of a driver who collapsed outside his vehicle in West Boca that stemmed from a dispute over a $2 charge from the victim's food truck.
ARREST MADE IN WEST BOCA RATON SHOOTING THAT LEFT MAN DOWN ON GLADES ROAD
CONSTRUCTION WORKER IN BOCA WEST ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS VENDOR OVER $2 DEBT. BOCA WEST HIGH-TECH SECURITY HELPS NAB SUSPECT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The shooting that left Hollywood resident Vladimir Oviedo incapacitated on Glades Road on December 2nd just led to the […]
Shooting victim reunites with saving officer on 37th birthday
It's the first time in five months that Vernice Patterson and Officer Casey Stripling are seeing each other. They met during a life and death situation for Patterson on the 4th of July.
Memorial grows for officer killed in car crash in West Palm Beach
A memorial is growing for Boynton Beach police officer Dennis Castro, who was killed in a crash Saturday in West Palm Beach.
veronews.com
Man jailed in undercover drug probe
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 41-year-old man was jailed following an undercover drug probe where cocaine was sold to a confidential informant, sheriff’s officials said. Leroy Lijunior White, of the 3900 block of Lincoln Drive, Gifford, was charged with sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine; possession of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. White was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $50,000 bond.
cw34.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who they say left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Fort Pierce police investigate shooting that killed 27-year-old man
Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning.
WPBF News 25
'He loved everybody': Loved ones of Fort Pierce man killed in weekend shooting demand answers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting death of 27-year-old Devontreal Ingram. Detectives are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler 300 that they believe is linked to the crime. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle break-ins occurred at the Reserve apartment complex in Port St. Lucie.
Florida Man “Falls Flat” In Attempts To Escape U.S. Marshals, Deputies
Florida man, Zanja Stinson, was wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm. According to deputies, early Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest Stinson on his
cbs12.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
Comments / 0