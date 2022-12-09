ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BOCANEWSNOW

Already Facing Meth Charge, Kings Point Delray Resident Arrested Again

Kings Point Senior Community Nears 22 Arrests During 2022. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Leonio Pinchev just brought Kings Point one arrest closer to hitting 22 arrests during the 2022 calendar year. Pinchev, arrested several months ago for alleged Methamphetamine possession, […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Cops Warn Of Fake Walmart Giftcard Scam In Palm Beach County

Check The Card Before Checking Out With The Card, Says PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a gift card scam underway with Walmart gift cards across Palm Beach County, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says it’s important to know how […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Man jailed in undercover drug probe

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 41-year-old man was jailed following an undercover drug probe where cocaine was sold to a confidential informant, sheriff’s officials said. Leroy Lijunior White, of the 3900 block of Lincoln Drive, Gifford, was charged with sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine; possession of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. White was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $50,000 bond.
GIFFORD, FL
cw34.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL

