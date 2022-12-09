Read full article on original website
Illuvium Overworld Private Beta Launches December 12
Players will now be able to explore the world, obtain resources, engage in different battles, and test out all of the aspects surrounding the game. Illuvium features its own marketplace known as Illuvidex, which will be used to trade all Illuvium-related NFTs in the future. Any player who has access...
Mini Royale Kickstarts New Season, Unveils News Heroes, Mechanics, and More
Upcoming gaming studio Faraway has inaugurated the fourth season of its flagship Solana-based free-to-play FPS title, Mini Royale: Nations. The new season will feature samurai-themed content, including samurai heroes, weapons, quests, clan wars, and more. Mini Royale: Nations is Faraway’s first and only title. The game is in the same...
Virtua expands its metaverse with the launch of the Monster Zone
The Monster Zone will be the first available area on Virtua Island and the land sale begins today. Games metaverse Virtua has announced the launch of the Monster Zone. The first area to be released on Virtua Island, a key region of its home planet in the metaverse – Virtua Prime.
The Future of Gaming with Web3 – What Lies Next?
Web 3 is Changing the game, quite literally. The shift to creator economies began back in the days of Mario Kart and Farmville, when the seeds were sowed for creator economies. The global gaming market is bigger than movies and music combined and web3 gaming is the hottest new avenue yet to be fully explored. According to Antler.com global gaming spending has touched a whopping $200Bn on consoles and in-app purchases (NFTs). If this isn’t a clear indicator of what we can expect in the coming years, then I don’t know what is.
