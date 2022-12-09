Web 3 is Changing the game, quite literally. The shift to creator economies began back in the days of Mario Kart and Farmville, when the seeds were sowed for creator economies. The global gaming market is bigger than movies and music combined and web3 gaming is the hottest new avenue yet to be fully explored. According to Antler.com global gaming spending has touched a whopping $200Bn on consoles and in-app purchases (NFTs). If this isn’t a clear indicator of what we can expect in the coming years, then I don’t know what is.

