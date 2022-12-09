Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi bent over, clutched his left hamstring and appeared to grimace, immediately spreading panic through the soccer world, especially among all Argentines. Was their superstar — their idol — injured? Was he going to have to come off early in the World Cup semifinals?...
Columbia Missourian
Moroccan World Cup 'dream' faces biggest test against France
DOHA, Qatar — Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
