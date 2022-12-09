Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Growing artisan food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
HometownLife.com
$53M renovation, expansion to The Village of Westland's senior care campus starts in 2023
Crews will break ground on new construction and renovations at The Village of Westland early next year to completely transform the campus' senior living facilities over the next two to three years. The Village's parent company, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, plans to pend roughly $53 million, including a $1.5 million...
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations
This year, Mackenzie Scott donated nearly $2B to nonprofits globally, including several in southeastern Michigan led or founded by African Americans and those who identify as Black. Scott made a $38.8 million total gift to Junior Achievement and $20 million to DPS. The post Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations appeared first on BLAC Media.
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated millions to Black-led nonprofits in Metro Detroit
Several nonprofits featuring Black leaders in Southeast Michigan have received large donations from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. As BLAC Detroit reports, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan received a $1 million gift. Girl Scouts of...
Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue
Opening in 2023, District 142 will have a ‘steampunk vibe,’ the owners say
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Pleasant Ridge Photo Gallery
Kevin is part of the WCSX Workforce and on the job in Pleasant Ridge!. Residents of Pleasant Ridge enjoy an awesome community center! "Sorry Folks, Pool's Closed!!..." The Veteran's monument at Memorial Park on Woodward in Pleasant Ridge. Joel meets Ray in Pleasant Ridge. Check Out The Museum Hours. This...
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
Citing cost increases, Ypsilanti Township to review contract with county sheriff for policing
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The price of keeping sheriff’s deputes on patrol in Washtenaw County is rising and Ypsilanti Township officials say they’ll be considering other options. The township is the largest of roughly 10 municipalities and public entities that contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Macomb County school district cancels Friday classes due to 'too many illnesses'
Students who attend one Macomb County school district will get an extra day to their weekend after classes were canceled for Friday, but not for a reason you’d expect.
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: These three nonprofits are working to keep East Side Detroiters in their homes
Daisy Jackson, a community organizer and caregiver who lives in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, found something unexpected when she ran a title check on her house. Someone had placed a lien on the home, the three-story Foursquare-style residence on Field Street where she’s lived for more than 50 years. Confident that her home has been fully paid for, Jackson suspects the lien may be part of some kind of scam.
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
Bloomfield Hills woman who stole $70,000 from elderly veteran sentenced to probation, community service
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Margaret Risdon of Bloomfield Hills was sentenced in 6th Circuit Court to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.
