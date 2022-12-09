Dearborn police holiday events benefit hundreds of families, children during the holiday season

Lots of drivers were pulled over today and had no idea what they did wrong. Turns out, they did nothing wrong. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department just wanted to be a blessing for people in need as the holidays approached.Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said today's event is known as Santa on Patrol."It makes me feel great, I've always I've always been a giver," Sheriff Washington said. This year's event was sponsored by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, LAHC, or Leadership Advancing & Helping Communities, and Kroger. "I've protected and served this community for 40 years and in law enforcement and it's...

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO