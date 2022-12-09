Dearborn police holiday events benefit hundreds of families, children during the holiday season

Read full article on original website
Eastern Market transforms into 'Santa's workshop' for Toys-for-Tots giveaway
Shed Five at Eastern Market is starting to look like Santa's workshop as workers and volunteers began to unpack truckloads of toys.
NBA
Pistons Owner Tom Gores To Provide More Than 10,000 Toys, Bicycles and Tablets to Michigan Families in Need
Youth in Detroit and Flint Communities Enjoy Unexpected Holiday Surprise Thanks to the Gores Family. Charity Partners Include Toys for Tots, Voices for Children and The Salvation Army Downriver Corps. DETROIT (December 13, 2022) — Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, more than 10,000 toys,...
Sheriff, deputies spread joy to unsuspecting motorists
The only thing that could make a Monday feel more like a Monday is probably getting pulled over by law enforcement. But this time, there was a reason to smile during the traffic stop.
Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue
Opening in 2023, District 142 will have a ‘steampunk vibe,’ the owners say
Wayne County Sheriff gives gifts during traffic stops
Lots of drivers were pulled over today and had no idea what they did wrong. Turns out, they did nothing wrong. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department just wanted to be a blessing for people in need as the holidays approached.Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said today's event is known as Santa on Patrol."It makes me feel great, I've always I've always been a giver," Sheriff Washington said. This year's event was sponsored by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, LAHC, or Leadership Advancing & Helping Communities, and Kroger. "I've protected and served this community for 40 years and in law enforcement and it's...
Epiphany Studios in Pontiac hosts glassblowing workshop
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you have been so busy Christmas shopping you haven't made time to do something fun for yourself, you may want to check out the holiday glassblowing workshop where you can learn how to make a glass sculpture you can give as a gift or keep for yourself. At Epiphany Studios in Pontiac, people learned how to shape glass into holiday snowmen and other sculptures. The workshop is being held every Saturday in December including Christmas Eve.
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations
This year, Mackenzie Scott donated nearly $2B to nonprofits globally, including several in southeastern Michigan led or founded by African Americans and those who identify as Black. Scott made a $38.8 million total gift to Junior Achievement and $20 million to DPS. The post Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations appeared first on BLAC Media.
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
fox2detroit.com
'We feel abandoned over here': Residents say trash dumping on Detroit street ignored by city
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stray cats scour piles of trash and debris along Sturtevant Street on Detroit's west side. Dasha Bowens and her three sons moved into their house three months ago - and say the pile of garbage in front of the vacant lot next door - isn't hers.
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Pleasant Ridge Photo Gallery
Kevin is part of the WCSX Workforce and on the job in Pleasant Ridge!. Residents of Pleasant Ridge enjoy an awesome community center! "Sorry Folks, Pool's Closed!!..." The Veteran's monument at Memorial Park on Woodward in Pleasant Ridge. Joel meets Ray in Pleasant Ridge. Check Out The Museum Hours. This...
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chilly changes are on the way to close out December with colder temps and higher chances of snow.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated millions to Black-led nonprofits in Metro Detroit
Several nonprofits featuring Black leaders in Southeast Michigan have received large donations from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. As BLAC Detroit reports, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan received a $1 million gift. Girl Scouts of...
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
Mom says daughter with autism attacked at Macomb County bus stop
Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe.
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
HometownLife.com
Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek
The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
Michigan zoo introduces world to its new, adorable red panda
ROYAL OAK, MI - We’re getting our first look at the Detroit Zoo’s newest resident. Meet Ginger. The 1-and-a-half year old red panda just made her debut in the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest. Ginger, who was born on June 21, 2021, arrived at the Detroit Zoo...
Beloved trumpeter swan dies at Michigan zoo after 20 years
ROYAL OAK, MI - A Michigan zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved animals. Trumpeter swan, Ron Swanson, has passed away. He had been living at the Detroit Zoo since finding sanctuary there in 2002. Zoo staff say Ron was often seen paddling around the Cotton...
A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package
Between throwing parties, planning family pictures, and seemingly endless shopping, it is easy to feel overwhelmed in the chaos of the holidays, and a retreat will surely be needed at some time. But with all the seasonal festivities happening everywhere, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
