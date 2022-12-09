ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around

Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying. During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.
Ingram Atkinson

After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Reality Tea

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello Files For Divorce From Wife After 4 Years Of Marriage

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and his wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares, are calling it dunzo as the reality tv star officially filed for divorce on November 7th after four years of marriage, E! News reports.. If you’ve been keeping up with The Challenge, you’ll remember CT from his original season of the Real World. The 13th season, which was filmed in Paris, featured CT stirring up drama as he got into bar fights not only with French strangers but with his roommates as well.
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
E! News

Toni Collette and Husband Dave Galafassi Break Up After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage

Watch: Why Toni Collette Thinks The Staircase Is "So Honest" Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi are calling it quits on their marriage. The Staircase and the musician announced their breakup on Dec. 7, sharing in a joint statement posted to Toni's recently reactivated Instagram page, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing."
The Atlantic

Breakups Always Hurt, but You Can Shorten the Suffering

“How to Build a Life” is a column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Literature is full of brutally jilted lovers and cruelly broken hearts, whether Anna Karenina’s...

