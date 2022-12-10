Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellmont 53, E. Noble 22
Blackford 53, Alexandria 44
Blue River 68, Cowan 40
Bluffton 42, Woodlan 34
Bremen 63, New Prairie 54
Calumet 51, Gary 21st Century 32
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41
Central Noble 65, Westview 30
Chesterton 38, Portage 35
Columbia City 82, Norwell 66
Connersville 51, Hagerstown 23
Corydon 55, Salem 21
Culver Academy 49, Argos 46
Danville 65, Southmont 18
Eastbrook 44, Frankton 43, OT
Eastside 50, Prairie Hts. 17
Elkhart 63, S. Bend Adams 33
Eminence 51, Indpls Tindley 42
Fairfield 59, Lakeland 33
Fishers 55, Noblesville 47
Franklin 59, Greenwood 28
Ft. Wayne North 55, Ft. Wayne South 32
Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18
Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43
Glenn 50, S. Bend Riley 11
Greencastle 56, S. Putnam 39
Greenfield 52, New Palestine 28
Hamilton Southeastern 73, Avon 42
Heritage 51, Southern Wells 32
Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Chatard 55
Homestead 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21
Huntington North 54, New Haven 18
Indian Creek 62, Cloverdale 15
Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Horizon Christian 18
Indpls Attucks 55, Christel House Manual 17
Indpls Ritter 95, Bethesda Christian 20
Jay Co. 62, Adams Central 44
Jimtown 52, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 46
Kankakee Valley 53, Hobart 52
Knox 61, Oregon-Davis 48
LaVille 54, Winamac 27
Lake Central 61, Michigan City 27
Lebanon 49, Western Boone 33
Leo 37, DeKalb 31
Logansport 62, Muncie Central 42
Manchester 46, Whitko 30
McCutcheon 38, Kokomo 35
Merrillville 55, LaPorte 20
Mishawaka Marian 52, Penn 51
Morristown 62, Waldron 38
Munster 63, Lowell 35
NorthWood 45, Mishawaka 44
Northview 46, W. Vigo 25
Northwestern 75, Taylor 14
Shelbyville 76, New Castle 41
Speedway 52, Monrovia 45, OT
Sullivan 66, N. Putnam 23
Tippecanoe Valley 44, N. Miami 38
Tri-Central 66, Eastern (Greentown) 28
Tri-Township 46, Hebron 23
Tri-West 58, Frankfort 33
University 46, Muncie Burris 17
Valparaiso 59, Crown Point 27
W. Noble 50, Churubusco 42
Wawasee 52, Goshen 41
Westville 39, Boone Grove 34
Zionsville 43, Westfield 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0