Washington State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonny Eagle 60, Deering 49

Brewer 60, Skowhegan Area 37

Cape Elizabeth 79, Wells 53

Cheverus 67, Bangor 42

Cony 76, Gardiner Area 37

Dexter Regional 54, George Stevens 46

Falmouth 63, Biddeford 38

Fort Kent Community 60, Fort Fairfield 47

Fryeburg Academy 54, Greely 49

Gorham 68, Windham 58

Gray-New Gloucester 70, Freeport 50

Hampden Academy 71, Camden Hills Regional 66

Hodgdon 83, Madawaska 57

Lawrence 74, Erskine Academy 52

Lewiston 56, Portland 47

Lincoln Academy 55, Leavitt Area 47

Marshwood 62, Mt. Ararat 28

Monmouth Academy 75, Buckfield 23

Mt. Abram 48, Winthrop 36

Mt. Blue 59, Messalonskee 40

North Yarmouth Academy 60, St. Dominic Regional 56, OT

Old Orchard Beach 52, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 35

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 58, Edward Little 40

Penobscot Valley 45, Mattanawcook Academy 38

South Aroostook Community 68, Central Aroostook 27

South Portland 76, Noble 60

Thornton Academy 90, Massabesic 29

Van Buren District 44, Ashland Community 33

Washington Academy 36, Narraguagus 26

Waynflete 63, Sacopee Valley 42

Westbrook 62, Brunswick 47

York 40, Yarmouth 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

