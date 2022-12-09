Public Hearing, Discussion of HOME-ARP funds to be held next week

A public hearing will be held for the purpose of obtaining public input on the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan at 6 p.m. on 12/14/22. The Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 W. Gray.

The City of Norman is a recipient of the HOME Investment Partnerships Program American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funds administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The estimated award is $1,560,908. These supplemental funds must be used to perform activities that primarily benefit qualifying individuals and families that are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in other vulnerable populations.

This Public Hearing will be an opportunity for interested citizens of Norman to provide input for the use of these funds. In addition to this Public Hearing, as an integral component to the development of the Allocation Plan, individual consultations will be held with multiple entities including the OK504 Cleveland County Continuum of Care, Norman City Council, and the Norman Housing Authority. A second Public Hearing will be held in conjunction with the 3/27/23 City Council Meeting to finalize the Allocation Plan prior to submittal to HUD for review.

Additional information regarding the HOME ARP Program may be found at https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/home-arp/.

Anyone needing reasonable support to be able to participate in this meeting held by the City of Norman should contact Lisa Krieg at (405) 366-5464 or by email at lisa.krieg@normanok.gov.

